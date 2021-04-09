Apple Music TV lands in the UK and Canada

After debuting in the US last year, Apple’s take on “classic MTV,” Apple Music TV, has now landed in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Apple’s 24-hour original MTV-like music video stream, debuted in the U.S. on October 19, 2020.

Benjamin Mayo for 9ot5Mac:

The channel plays an endless stream of music videos all day, every day, as well as incorporating live event content from time to time. Apple users can watch Apple Music TV for free through the TV app or the Music app. To find it in the TV app, scroll down on the Watch Now page for the Apple Music TV carousel. In the Music app, the channel is currently featured at the top of the Browse tab.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, UK and Canada!