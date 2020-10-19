Apple launches ‘Apple Music TV,’ a 24-hour original MTV-like music video stream

Are you among those who remember and miss MTV (Music Television) when it played music videos wall-to-wall instead of and endless loop of Ridiculousness? If so, you’re in luck, thanks to Apple’s new “Apple Music TV,” a 24-hour original MTV-like music video stream.

Jem Aswad for Variety:

Apple has launched Apple Music TV, a free 24-hour curated livestream of popular music videos that will also include “exclusive new music videos and premiers, special curated music video blocks, and live shows and events as well as chart countdowns and guests,” according to the announcement.

Apple Music TV will be available to U.S. residents only on the Apple Music app and the Apple TV app. It can be found at apple.co/AppleMusicTV and in the browse tab in the Apple Music and Apple TV app.

The service premiered Monday morning (Oct. 19) with a countdown of the top 100 all-time most-streamed songs in the U.S. on Apple Music.

The move is the long-anticipated culmination of years of speculation and talk about when and how the company would move into the music video space, which has long been dominated by YouTube, Vevo and, in the past, MTV.