Kate Hudson to star alongside Octavia Spencer in ‘Truth Be Told’ on Apple TV+

Kate Hudson will to star alongside Octavia Spencer in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama series Truth Be Told.

In Season 1 of Truth be Told, when new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, Truth Be Told provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Denise Petski for Deadline:

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, Truth Be Told is a quasi-anthology series in the vein of USA drama The Sinner and NBC comedy Trial & Error where there is a central protagonist(s) that carries over as each season focuses on a new story with new characters. Season 2, which provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts, is set to begin production in Los Angeles on October 26. Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy Parnell (Spencer), as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series by Nichelle Tramble Spellman.