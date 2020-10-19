Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s first-day iPhone 12 preorders vastly surpass those of iPhone 11

According to top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, first-day iPhone 12 preorders surpassed last year’s iPhone 11 preorders. Kuo said Apple sold up to 2 million iPhone 12 models in the first 24 hours of preorders, up from 800,000 units of the iPhone 11 for the same period last year.

Steve Kovach for CNBC:

But for the full weekend of preorders, which ended Sunday, Kuo predicted Apple would sell up to 9 million iPhone 12 units, down from the iPhone 11′s 12 million for the same period. The iPhone 12 Pro sold better than expected thanks to strong demand in China, Kuo said.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all debuted together. This year, the releases are staggered with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launching pre-orders first and iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch next month, so there are many customers who are still waiting for the largest and smallest A14-powered 5G-capable iPhones.

Many Apple analysts are predicting a “super cycle” of iPhone sales for Apple’s fiscal 2021, which began in October, thanks to a larger-than-normal customer base due for an upgrade and the addition of 5G cellular connections. The iPhone 12 Pro, which has better cameras than the base model, sold better than expected in the first wave of preorders, thanks to 5G’s broad availability in China. Kuo said China represented 35% to 45% of iPhone Pro demand. Shipping times for most models have slipped to five to 10 days, implying stronger demand than Apple has supply for.

MacDailyNews Take: The Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles is off to a flying start!