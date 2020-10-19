First iPhone 12 Pro unboxing video as Apple starts shipping first preorders

The first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders have started shipping out to early buyers. And now we have an early iPhone 12 Pro unboxing video!

Of course, we’ve seen early shipping many times in prior years, so, if you’re waiting, do not expect your iPhone 12 order to arrive any earlier than the October 23rd official release date.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple does not update the shipment status of new iPhone orders through its website until later in the week when we’re closer to the official release date. Finally, keep in mind that just because orders are already shipping doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro to arrive early. Apple works closely with UPS to make sure that shipments arrive no earlier than Friday, October 23, regardless of what the estimated date shown in UPS indicates. On the other hand, as we detailed yesterday, the first iPhone 12 accessories have started arriving to customers. This includes MagSafe cases as well as the MagSafe Charger itself.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s a very early unboxing video of iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite via Twitter user DuanRui