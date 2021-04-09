Analyst: Apple iPhone 12 sales getting lift from tax refunds, stimulus checks

A Wall Street analyst says that Apple’s iPhone 12 sales in the U.S. appear to have gotten a boost in March from consumers spending tax refunds and economic stimulus checks.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh said his firm’s data shows a “solid pickup” in iPhone sales in March. U.S. iPhone sales last month increased 31% from February, vs. the three-year average increase of 1% for the period, he said. On a year-over-year basis, iPhone sales jumped 109%. “IPhone 12 sell-through saw a healthy seasonal increase spurred by tax refunds and reopening catalysts,” Vinh said. Those catalysts include government stimulus payments and increased Covid-19 vaccinations, he said. Among iPhone 12 models, the Pro and Max versions continue to see strong demand, offsetting weak demand for the entry-level Mini handset. “Overall, carriers’ feedback indicates the demand for iPhone 12 continues to surpass the prior iPhone 11 cycle, despite weakness associated with the 12 Mini,” Vinh said.

MacDailyNews Take: More fuel for the iPhone 12 super cycle!

Yes, more than ever, the world needs Apple’s annual iPhone cycle. And we bet the world will get it, too. With “iPhone 5G,” the multi-year Mother of all iPhone Super Cycles will finally be here this autumn! — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2020