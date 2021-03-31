Latest tvOS 14.5 beta references Apple TV Remote control with ‘Center Button’

Amid rumors that Apple is working on a new remote control device for the next-gen Apple TV hardware, the tvOS 14.5 beta that was released this morning includes a code change that references an Apple TV remote control that features a “Center Button,” which the current Apple TV Siri Remote does not sport.
“Press the center button or the touch surface to continue,” reads the tvOS 14.5 code, which was discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.
The remote for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models features a series of buttons that are arranged in two rows, with no button in the center.
There is an older “Apple Remote” with a center button that’s designed for the second and third-generation Apple TV models and is compatible with the current Apple TV models, so it’s possible that’s what the code change is referencing, but it could also be referring to a new unreleased Apple TV remote.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, it’s referencing a new Apple TV Remote to replace the rather widely unloved Siri Remote, not this matte silver bad boy:
1 Comment
how about a perfectly round remote, with a button in the middle?
Oh wait, Jony Ive is gone now, we’re not likely to get that.