Latest tvOS 14.5 beta references Apple TV Remote control with ‘Center Button’

Amid rumors that Apple is working on a new remote control device for the next-gen Apple TV hardware, the tvOS 14.5 beta that was released this morning includes a code change that references an Apple TV remote control that features a “Center Button,” which the current ‌Apple TV‌ Siri Remote does not sport.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

“Press the center button or the touch surface to continue,” reads the tvOS 14.5 code, which was discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.

The remote for the fourth and fifth-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models features a series of buttons that are arranged in two rows, with no button in the center. There is an older “Apple Remote” with a center button that’s designed for the second and third-generation ‌Apple TV‌ models and is compatible with the current ‌Apple TV‌ models, so it’s possible that’s what the code change is referencing, but it could also be referring to a new unreleased ‌Apple TV‌ remote.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, it’s referencing a new Apple TV Remote to replace the rather widely unloved Siri Remote, not this matte silver bad boy:

