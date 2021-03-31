Apple TV+ hires Zennen Clifton as creative executive

Television and film executive Zennen Clifton is joining Apple TV+ as a creative executive. Clifton was most recently executive vice president of 3BD Networks at studio 3BlackDot.
Clifton will work on the Los Angeles-based domestic development team, reporting to head of development and current programming Matt Cherniss.
At 3BD Networks, he led all direct-to-consumer content initiatives as well as 3BD’s full-service branded content studio. Prior to that, Clifton served as vice president of TV and digital at MACRO, a global media brand driven by and representative of the voices and perspectives of people of color.
Clifton is not the only recent addition to the Apple TV Plus team, which in January brought on board JP Richards as head of its film marketing strategy. Cherniss, formerly the head of WGN America, has been with Apple TV Plus since 2017.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Zennen Clifton!
Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.
4 Comments
Diversity hire.
And that’s what affirmative action and forced quotas result in, folks: people instantly noting his race and concluding he didn’t really earn it.
Leftists who insert race into everything, enjoy your racism, because you created it by being racists for whom skin color is of paramount importance.
Absolutely correct. Where’s a solid rebuttal f the left?
One is not likely to follow as the left thinks people of color can’t do without their hand.
Tony Dungy’s (renamed) son.
re the the 1st two posts above: Never has a truer word been spoken!
The left effect: Enable the abusers .. and patronize the dignified. its a shame!..and its as racist as it gets.
Ahh those wolves in sheep’s skin.