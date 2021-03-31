Apple TV+ hires Zennen Clifton as creative executive

Television and film executive Zennen Clifton is joining Apple TV+ as a creative executive. Clifton was most recently executive vice president of 3BD Networks at studio 3BlackDot.

Elaine Low for Variety:

Clifton will work on the Los Angeles-based domestic development team, reporting to head of development and current programming Matt Cherniss.

At 3BD Networks, he led all direct-to-consumer content initiatives as well as 3BD’s full-service branded content studio. Prior to that, Clifton served as vice president of TV and digital at MACRO, a global media brand driven by and representative of the voices and perspectives of people of color.

Clifton is not the only recent addition to the Apple TV Plus team, which in January brought on board JP Richards as head of its film marketing strategy. Cherniss, formerly the head of WGN America, has been with Apple TV Plus since 2017.