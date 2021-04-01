Apple supplier TSMC to invest $100 billion over 3 years to meet chip demand

Contract chipmaker and major Apple supplier TSMC said on Thursday that it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants, days after beleaguered Intel, whose chips Apple is phasing out of the Macintosh in favor of fast, efficient, TSMC-produced Apple Silicon, announced a plan to spend up to one-fifth that amount on its chip-making capacity.

Reuters:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, whose customers include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had already flagged a plan to spend of between $25 billion-$28 billion this year, to develop and produce advanced chips.

“We are entering a period of higher growth as the multiyear megatrends of 5G and high-performance computing are expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years,” TSMC said in a statement to Reuters.

TSMC announced plans in May to build its own $12 billion factory in Arizona, in an apparent win for the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump that was pushing to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China.