Apple celebrates 45th birthday

Today, April 1, 2021, Apple celebrates its 45th birthday!

Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne on April 1, 1976 to develop and sell the Woz-designed Apple I personal computer, which was quickly followed by the release of the groundbreaking Apple II in June 1977.

In August 2018, Apple became the first public U.S. company to be valued at over US$1 trillion. On August 19, 2020, Apple became the first U.S. company to hit the $2 trillion market value milestone. Apple is currently worth $2.073 trillion. The company employs over 147,000 full-time employees and maintains a worldwide network of over 500 retail stores in 24 countries.

As of January 2021, more than 1.65 billion Apple products are actively in use worldwide.