Verizon offers up to $1000 for cracked or water damaged phone

Beginning Thursday, April 1, new and existing Verizon customers can trade in a cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off a selection of new 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans.

That means cracked, broken, and even phones that no longer turn on can help make your next device more affordable. Yes, we know it’s April Fools’ Day, but trust us — this offer is #NoJoke. Act now, though, because this offer is only available for a limited time. — Verizon

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are included on Play More and Get More Unlimited plans. Play More and Get More Unlimited plan customers can also get up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

The fine print:

• 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1999.99 device payment purchase w/new smartphone line and port-in or upgrade on select Unlimited plans req’d. New lines/port-in: Less $300 (iPhone) or $200 (Android) Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) + up to $700 (iPhone) or up to $800 (Android) trade-in/promo credit; trade-in/promo credits applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

• The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 8.19.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

• 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 8.19.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ (ad-free) ends automatically after 12 mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add’l terms apply. © 2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

With nearly 100% of the company’s stores now open, Verizon invites customers to check out the Verizon in-store experience. Verizon now offers the opportunity to reserve an appointment to shop – ensuring you can get in and out at a time that’s convenient for you. To reserve your time, visit Verizon’s Store Locator page, use the My Verizon app or feel free to simply walk into a store near you. Verizon continues to operate with their “Touchless Retail” standards in place due to COVID-19, maintaining social distancing and face coverings for both our V Team and our customers.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, there are conditions, but, hopefully this Verizon works for some of you and you can get something of value for that cracked or water damaged phone that you might have stuck in a drawer somewhere.