Apple updates iWork apps for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS

Apple today updated the company’s iWork apps — Pages, Numbers, and Keynote — for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Apple’s iWork is for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.
What’s New
• Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos
• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
• AppleScript functionality to change a document password or open password-protected documents
• Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
• Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
• Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
• Setting to always open documents in edit mode
• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
• Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos
• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
• AppleScript functionality to change a spreadsheet password or open password-protected spreadsheets
• Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
• Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
• Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
• Setting to always open spreadsheets in edit mode
• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
• Option to exclude the summary worksheet when exporting your spreadsheet to Microsoft Excel
• View your presenter notes, current slide, and next slide in a separate window while presenting
• Thumbnail images in the build order window make it easier to edit complex sequences
• Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos
• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
• AppleScript functionality to change a presentation password or open password-protected presentations
Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects
• Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more
• Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them
• Setting to always open presentations in edit mode
• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes
MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating, iWork users!
3 Comments
When I saw the headline I thought “What have they removed this time?” Maybe nothing? That’d be good. I just hope they don’t nag us into upgrading every time we open a file (and often while it’s open).
At one point, iWorks was on a roll, developing into a legitimate competitor for the Google Apps and even for Microsoft Office. Each upgrade added more features. My wife had essentially a full-time volunteer position putting together newsletters for non-profits, the sort of projects that were far too complex for a pure word processor but too simple to justify an InDesign subscription (even if the non-profits could have afforded one). Then Apple decided to strip out all the page-layout features and repurpose iWorks as a simple collaborative working tool that would work as well–or poorly–on a 3.5 inch iPhone screen as on a 26-inch Mac Pro monitor. We were promised that the missing features would come back, and many of them eventually did… but only years after any serious user had migrated to another program or another platform.
Pardon my lack of enthusiasm for the latest beating of the dead horse.
I took a look. Apparently the landmark advance that justifies the update to iWork 11 is “precise editing controls for adjusting the position and appearance of objects.” So, another of the features from iWork 4 that was “temporarily removed” in 2013. Perhaps we will someday have all the features iWork 1.0 introduced in January 2005.