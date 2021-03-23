Apple updates iWork apps for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS

Apple today updated the company’s iWork apps — Pages, Numbers, and Keynote — for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Apple’s iWork is for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

What’s New

Pages macOS:

• Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos

• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

• AppleScript functionality to change a document password or open password-protected documents

Pages iOS / iPadOS:

• Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects

• Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more

• Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them

• Setting to always open documents in edit mode

• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

Numbers macOS:

• Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos

• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

• AppleScript functionality to change a spreadsheet password or open password-protected spreadsheets

Numbers iOS / iPadOS:

• Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects

• Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more

• Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them

• Setting to always open spreadsheets in edit mode

• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

• Option to exclude the summary worksheet when exporting your spreadsheet to Microsoft Excel

Keynote macOS:

• View your presenter notes, current slide, and next slide in a separate window while presenting

• Thumbnail images in the build order window make it easier to edit complex sequences

• Updated media browser offers enhanced search options and new content categories such as Recents, Portraits and Live Photos

• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

• AppleScript functionality to change a presentation password or open password-protected presentations

Keynote iOS / iPadOS:

Precise editing controls in the Arrange Inspector for adjusting the look and placement of objects

• Onscreen keypads for entering exact values for text size, spacing, table size, and more

• Ability to add or remove objects or table cells from a selection by tapping or dragging across them

• Setting to always open presentations in edit mode

• Ability to add phone number links to table cells, text objects, and shapes

MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating, iWork users!