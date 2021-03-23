Leaked ‘iPhone 13’ screen panel photo shows smaller notch

“iPhone 13” models are widely expected to feature a smaller notch. MacRumors today shares a first look at the potential refined design.

In March, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TFI Securities wrote that Apple’s 2021 iPhones could include a smaller notch, increasing the phone’s usable screen space. Kuo also predicted that Apple’s next-gen iPhones will also have larger batteries thanks to a new internal space-saving design, improved 5G modems and better cameras.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Greek repair provider iRepair has provided MacRumors with an alleged photo of front glass panels for iPhone 13 models, with the same three 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 lineup. The notch on each iPhone is visibly smaller as a result of the earpiece speaker being moved up into the top bezel, a design choice that was first rumored for iPhone 12 models last year but failed to materialize. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a few other sources previously claimed that a few Face ID components will be consolidated in iPhone 13 models, resulting in a smaller notch, but they did not mention the earpiece being repositioned. The notch’s design has gone unchanged since it debuted on the iPhone X in 2017.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s the Incredible Shrinking Inelegant Kludge! May it someday disappear altogether. iPhone (and iPad) are meant, and destined, to be a single sheet of glass.