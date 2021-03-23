Apple TV+ in early talks for Peter Farrelly’s ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ film

Apple TV+ is in early discussions to pick up and finance the next film from director Peter Farrelly, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” with Zac Efron and Russell Crowe now in talks to star in the film, TheWrap reports, citing “an individual with knowledge.”

Bill Murray has also expressed interest to star in the film in a supporting role but is not yet attached. The project is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War by J.T. Malloy and John “Chick” Donohue. It’s a dramedy based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who in 1967 left New York to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army … while they were fighting in Vietnam. Farrelly adapted the screenplay along with Brian Currie and Pete Jones… The film will produced by Andrew Muscato alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, which originally developed the film.

MacDailyNews Take: Now this is a movie we can get behind 💯%! And, give Bill whatever he’s asking for. 🍻

One night in 1967, twenty-six-year-old John Donohue—known as Chick—was out with friends, drinking in a New York City bar. The friends gathered there had lost loved ones in Vietnam. Now, they watched as anti-war protesters turned on the troops themselves.

One neighborhood patriot came up with an inspired—some would call it insane—idea. Someone should sneak into Vietnam, track down their buddies there, give them messages of support from back home, and share a few laughs over a can of beer.

It would be the Greatest Beer Run Ever.

But who’d be crazy enough to do it?

One man was up for the challenge—a U. S. Marine Corps veteran turned merchant mariner who wasn’t about to desert his buddies on the front lines when they needed him.

Chick volunteered.

A day later, he was on a cargo ship headed to Vietnam, armed with Irish luck and a backpack full of alcohol. Landing in Qui Nho’n, Chick set off on an adventure that would change his life forever—an odyssey that took him through a series of hilarious escapades and harrowing close calls, including the Tet Offensive. But none of that mattered if he could bring some cheer to his pals and show them how much the folks back home appreciated them.

This is the story of that epic beer run, told in Chick’s own words and those of the men he visited in Vietnam.