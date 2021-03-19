Zuckerberg now says Facebook may be in a ‘stronger position’ after Apple boosts privacy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said he is confident the social media company “will be able to manage through” Apple’s upcoming App Tracking Transparency privacy changes. Zuckerberg explained that the change could benefit Facebook if more businesses decide to sell goods directly through Facebook and Instagram.
“We’ll be in a good position,” Zuckerberg said Thursday afternoon in Josh Constine’s PressClub Clubhouse room.
Apple’s upcoming privacy changes will inform users about device ID tracking and ask them if they want to allow it… Apple has said that the change will roll out early this spring.
Zuckerberg explained that the change could benefit Facebook if more businesses decide to sell goods directly through Facebook and Instagram.
“It’s possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms,” Zuckerberg said.
MacDailyNews Take: After warning for months, via ad campaigns, no less, how Apple’s App Tracking Transparency privacy prompt was going to hurt their business and their advertisers, now Facebook could magically be better off for it?
3 Comments
Zuckerface lies as much as Biden. Typical libturd. He figures his customers are too stupid to know the difference. Ooops… he’s right!
MDN, can you please sanction these brain dead imbeciles who make irrelevant political statements?
Keep the posts to Apple related comments.
Then these muppets would simply disappear.
There’s no way Apple can hurt Facebook or stop Facebook from making money. Mark Zuckerberg is likely much smarter than all key people at Apple. He’s certainly smarter than the Feds who were targeting Facebook for antitrust issues. I’m not sure why Zuckerberg keeps complaining about what Apple is doing about third-party ad tracking, but I think it’s good for Facebook shareholders who realize he’s simply trying to make more money for his company. It’s always useful to have an aggressive CEO who doesn’t back down. Facebook’s share price has been steadily climbing all through the Apple privacy campaign and today the share price jumped much higher. Zuckerberg will always find a way to make more money for his company as he’s a rather shrewd CEO. It’s likely most of Facebook’s subscribers don’t care what Facebook is doing with their personal data and it seems like a fair exchange for using Facebook’s social media platform.
Tim Cook seems to think most people want their privacy protected, but I think most people don’t care one way or another. I believe Zuckerberg understands human nature better than Tim Cook. Facebook is a hugely popular platform all over the world. I think it would be very rare for anyone using Facebook to delete their account just because their personal data is being used or they were being tracked. That’s just my take. I personally have no use for any social media platform but most of the people I know absolutely love that social stuff. I think many people would sooner give up their Apple products than they would Facebook. In the end, Facebook and Zuckerberg will have their way and the company will continue to flourish.