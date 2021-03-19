Zuckerberg now says Facebook may be in a ‘stronger position’ after Apple boosts privacy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said he is confident the social media company “will be able to manage through” Apple’s upcoming App Tracking Transparency privacy changes. Zuckerberg explained that the change could benefit Facebook if more businesses decide to sell goods directly through Facebook and Instagram.

Salvador Rodriguez for CNBC:

“We’ll be in a good position,” Zuckerberg said Thursday afternoon in Josh Constine’s PressClub Clubhouse room.

Apple’s upcoming privacy changes will inform users about device ID tracking and ask them if they want to allow it… Apple has said that the change will roll out early this spring.

“It’s possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms,” Zuckerberg said.