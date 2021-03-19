Apple officially discontinues the iMac Pro

Apple’s iMac Pro has been officially discontinued as of Friday afternoon, with the “pro” all-in-one no longer available for purchase from the online Apple Store.

, the Apple Online Store page for iMac Pro sprouted a “while supplies last” tagline and commentators figured that Apple was on the verge of discontinuing the machine.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌iMac Pro‌ went out of stock in the United States and other countries earlier today, and now, the ‌iMac Pro‌ page has been removed entirely from Apple’s website. With the ‌iMac Pro‌ page eliminated, there is no longer an option to buy an ‌iMac Pro‌ in the United States or in any other country, and the machine is no longer listed in the Apple Store app, nor does a search bring up ‌iMac Pro‌ listings. Apple has also changed the Mac compatibility filter for the ‌iMac Pro‌ to say “2017” instead of “2017 and later,” making it clear that there will be no more ‌iMac Pro‌ models in the future.

MacDailyNews Take: Considered by many to be a stopgap machine to assuage “pro” users while Apple scrambled to replace the Mac Pro after Apple’s lamentable “ignore the Mac professionals” period, for which the company eventually apologized, there is no longer a need for the iMac Pro. It’s emblematic of a mistake; a band-aid on a cancer. Sayonara.

Thankfully, Apple eventually woke up and we now have a real Mac Pro (can’t wait until models start dumping Intel for superior Apple Silicon)!