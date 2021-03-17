Apple deploys TikTok ‘Jump’ campaign to promote AirPods Pro

This week Apple debuted a new AirPods Pro ad spotlighting the versatility of Apple’s already iconic earbuds. Apple is also running a campaign on popular video sharing service TikTok using the “#AirPodsJUMP” hashtag.

AirPods revolutionized the wireless audio experience with a breakthrough design, and AirPods Pro take it even further with lightweight, in-ear headphones engineered for comfort and fit. Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal — a critical factor in delivering immersive sound. To further maximize comfort, AirPods Pro use an innovative vent system to equalize pressure, minimizing the discomfort common in other in-ear designs. AirPods Pro are sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for active lifestyles.

Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them, whether that’s to hear traffic while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.

AppleInsider:

The official Apple TikTok account has now shared six videos as part of that campaign. Each clip implements a TikTok influencer using a jump rope and AirPods Pro. It also asked other TikTok users to post their own clips of the challenge. Apple first debuted its TikTok account in April 2020. For most the year, it remained dormant, but the company launched a campaign similar to the current AirPods Pro project in November to promote the iPhone 12 mini. The company’s TikTok account has grown since then and now has more than 602,000 followers and 715,000 likes.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s “Jump” ad for AirPods Pro:

Oh, sorry: