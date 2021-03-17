Apple TV+ signs Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas to multi-year first-look deal

Apple TV+ has signed Oscar-winner Natalie Portman and producing partner Sophie Mas (Ad Astra) to a first-look deal. Under the multi-year agreement, Apple TV+ will have a first look on television projects to be developed and produced by Portman and Mas through their newly formed production company MountainA.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

The TV deal makes sense for all parties as Portman, Mas and Apple worked together on the recently announced Apple Original limited series Lady in the Lake, which marked Portman’s TV acting debut. She is co-starring with Lupita Nyong’o on the series, directed and co-written by Alma Har’el. All three women serve as executive producers along with Dre Ryan, who will co-create and co-write the series with Har’el, who will write the pilot. Portman and Mas will serve as executive producers through MountainA. Apple TV+ has not only become a place that is attracting A-list talent for first-look deals but also award-winning female storytellers with Portman and Mas now joining that group. Talent with deals at Apple TV+ include Oprah Winfrey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan and Alena Smith. Apple has also recently inked deals with Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg and Simon Kinberg. To date, Apple has also inked overall and first-look deals with companies including Appian Way, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson; Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures; Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions; A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as with Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

MacDailyNews Take: We love it when a plan comes together!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018