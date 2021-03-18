Apple nears launch of powerful new iPad Pro lineup

Apple plans to launch a powerful new iPad Pro lineup as early as April, with faster processors and improved cameras, adding to a product line that has performed particularly well as people work and study from home due to the response to COVID-19, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The new models will look similar to the current iPad Pros and come in the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes.

The devices will have an updated processor that is on par with the faster M1 chip in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini… Apple is also looking to include a Mini-LED screen with at least the larger model, which would be brighter and have improved contrast ratios.

In testing, the new iPad Pros have used a Thunderbolt connector, the same port on the latest Macs with custom Apple processors. The port doesn’t require new chargers, but it would enable connectivity with additional external monitors, hard drives and other peripherals. It’s also faster at syncing data than the USB-C technology used in the current models.