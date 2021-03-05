Billie Eilish documentary delivers record-breaking 33% new viewers to Apple TV+

On February 26th, Apple TV+ premiered “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” in over 100 countries and theaters. The new documentary tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

The streamer would not divulge specific numbers — they never do — but I can report that the film became the biggest hit title for young adult audiences that Apple has had so far across its slate of films and TV series. The movie drew a record-breaking 33% new viewers to the service, with young adult audiences fueling the momentum from the moment the film premiered. Nearly half of the film’s audience came from outside the U.S. and was number one among young adults across the globe, including the U.K., Australia, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Russia, the Netherlands, France, and more, per Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: Back in December, we wrote of Apple securing the rights to this $25 million project, “Apple TV+ will get significant interest — dare we say Greyhound-level (from a different audience, of course) interest — from the ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ documentary.”

