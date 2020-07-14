Tom Hanks’ Greyhound destroys Apple TV+ opening weekend record

Apple’s WWII drama Greyhound, starring and written by Tom Hanks, has become the largest opening weekend release ever for Apple TV+, including series that have bowed on the service, Deadline reports, citing “sources close to Apple.”
In the new film Greyhound, inspired by real events, Captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) leads an international convoy of 37 ships on a treacherous mission across the Atlantic ocean to deliver thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies to Allied forces.
Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:
I’m told that the film turned in a viewing audience commensurate with a summer theatrical box office big hit, which of course Greyhound was meant to be until it moved from Sony to Apple because of the uncertainty of movie theaters after COVID-19. Beyond generating the largest opening weekend ever for Apple TV+, 30% of its viewers were new to the service.
This will give Tom Hanks something to brag about this evening when he appears on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The record probably won’t last, as Apple Worldwide Video heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht have been on a tear, reeling in the Martin Scorsese-directed Leonardo DiCaprio-Robert De Niro-starrer Killers of the Flower Moon, the Antoine Fuqua-Will Smith runaway slave thriller Emancipation, and closing last week’s big deal for Snow Blind, the Gustav Moller-directed graphic novel adaptation to star Jake Gyllenhaal. There is another one from Playtone’s Hanks and Goetzman, who with Steven Spielberg are back with another WWII limited series, Masters of the Air. That begins production next March.
MacDailyNews Take: 30% of Greyhound viewers were new to Apple TV+! Mission accomplished!
Enjoyable film. Wish it had been longer. Theaters are great (when they get the presentation specs right) but so is a nice large screen OLED TV with Dolby Atmos at home.
I’m a long-time Apple user (I’ve probably purchased around 40 Apple devices over the decades). I’m a thrilled shareholder. I’m a Tom Hanks fan. I really wanted to like this movie.
But there were no plot twists, there was little-to-no character development, and just lots of yelling to turn the ship this way or that way. I guess I’m in the minority, since it’s getting raves on RottenTomatoes, but I was disappointed.
I really hope Apple TV+ can work out a deal to offer someone else’s library, because no matter what promising material they have coming up, for now I’ve pretty much watched the few shows which interest me. I don’t want to cancel, but if there’s not going to be anything new to watch for some time, it’s silly for me to continue. Such a shame they couldn’t have worked out something with Disney before they rolled out their own service!
Well, you would have needed to appreciate the many things that you did not: CGI, Tom Hanks, war movies in general, the heroic military man, and, in your case, especially so-called “procedurals” that this movie clearly is and like the many cop shows produced by Wolf are on TV.
