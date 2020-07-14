Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 6.32, or 1.65%, to $388.23, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $399.82, set yesterday.

Apple’s 52-week low is $192.58, set on August 05, 2019. If you bought then, you’ve more than doubled your money!

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 40,882,505 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 35,536,849 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.50.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.683 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.683T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.580T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.538T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.038T

5. Facebook (FB) – $683.954B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $469.717B

• Walmart (WMT) – $373.846B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $281.329B

• Intel (INTC) – $249.721B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $230.844B

• Disney (DIS) – $214.332B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $208.069B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $195.324B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $117.310B

• IBM (IBM) – $107.080B

• Sony (SNE) – $92.635B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $64.088B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $48.869B

• Dell (DELL) – $38.893B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.976B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.439B

• Nokia (NOK) – $24.694B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.542B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.826B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.606B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $48.176M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Back on track.