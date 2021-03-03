Apple ramps down 21.5-inch iMac production ahead of all-new 24-inch Apple Silicon model

Apple has reportedly stopped production of the 512 gigabyte and 1 terabyte flash media configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac, ahead of a widely-expected all-new 24-inch Apple Silicon model.

The forthcoming Apple Silicon iMac models are expected to sport iPad Pro-like edge-to-edge displays (with an outside chance of a switch in display technology toMini LED) and and could come in new color options à la iPad Pro:

Expect these new iMacs to be significantly faster than the best-performing Intel-based iMacs and, of course, crappy Windows PCs.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Long-time AppleInsider sources familiar with Apple’s supply chain have told us that Apple has stopped producing the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the iMac 4K. Additionally, both models are newly listed as “currently unavailable” on Apple’s website. The 256GB SSD model and the 1TB Fusion Drive model remain available for purchase as of writing, albeit with some lead time. Apple has been repeatedly said to be working on redesigned iMacs for 2021, including models to replace both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac.

MacDailyNews Take: Will at least some of these new iMac models sport an Apple “M2” SoC?