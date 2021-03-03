Parler drops case against Amazon for pushing it offline

Parler, the social media app that was rapidly growing in popularity in January, has dropped its case against Amazon Web Services for cutting off its web-hosting services, court documents from late Tuesday showed.
The app went dark in January as many service providers pulled back support, accusing it of failing to police violent content… Google removed the application from its Play Store and Apple from App Store.
Parler sued Amazon, accusing it of making an illegal, politically motivated decision to shut it down to benefit Twitter… A month later, Parler re-launched its services online and said the new platform was built on “sustainable, independent technology.”
Amazon has said that Parler ignored repeated warnings to effectively moderate the growth of violent content… [Parler] argued that it was unfair to deprive millions of law-abiding Americans a platform for free speech.
MacDailyNews Note: Parler’s Community Guidelines state, “Our goal is to provide all community members with a welcoming, nonpartisan Public Square. While the First Amendment does not apply to private companies such as Parler, our mission is to create a social platform in the spirit of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
We prefer that removing users or user-provided content be kept to the absolute minimum. We prefer to leave decisions about what is seen and who is heard to each individual. In no case will Parler decide what will content be removed or filtered, or whose account will be removed, on the basis of the opinion expressed within the content at issue. Parler’s policies are, to use a well-known concept in First Amendment law, viewpoint-neutral.”
4 Comments
Unfortunately, I understand that Parler has not been “viewpoint neutral,” but a bastion of hate speech and misinformation, with contradictory voices banned. So I kind of understand where Amazon is coming from.
When your “understanding” is based on watching CNN and other legacy fake news media, you end up sounding like Jennifer.
Forbes reviewed data from the Program on Extremism at the George Washington University, which has collated a list of more than 200 charging documents filed in relation to the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol. In total, the charging documents refer to 223 individuals in the incident investigation. Of those documents, 73 reference Facebook.
That’s far more references than other social networks.
YouTube was the second most-referenced on 24. Instagram, a Facebook-owned company, was next on 20. Parler, the app that pledged protection for free speech rights, was mentioned in just eight (8).
Facebook was not banned by “Big Tech” even though the company was responsible for 93 incidents, 12X those on Parler.
Parler was censored by Big Tech which looks for any excuse to stifle ideas with which they do not agree such as trade deals that benefit America, low taxes, de-regulation, strong borders, merit-based immigration, smaller federal government, personal freedom, strong law enforcement, Second Amendment rights, strong military, good jobs, strong families, and safe communities.
Jennifer, I agree. It’s best not to let facts conflict with what you “understand”
People like you is why we have a racist, corrupt dementia patient in the White House
It’s odd that “hate speech and misinformation” is only censored when it comes from conservatives. Apparently, socialists are allowed to say whatever they want to whomever they want with no repercussions. So stop your fake outrage… what’s going on in our country is disgusting.