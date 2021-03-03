Parler drops case against Amazon for pushing it offline

Parler, the social media app that was rapidly growing in popularity in January, has dropped its case against Amazon Web Services for cutting off its web-hosting services, court documents from late Tuesday showed.

Reuters:

The app went dark in January as many service providers pulled back support, accusing it of failing to police violent content… Google removed the application from its Play Store and Apple from App Store. Parler sued Amazon, accusing it of making an illegal, politically motivated decision to shut it down to benefit Twitter… A month later, Parler re-launched its services online and said the new platform was built on “sustainable, independent technology.” Amazon has said that Parler ignored repeated warnings to effectively moderate the growth of violent content… [Parler] argued that it was unfair to deprive millions of law-abiding Americans a platform for free speech.

MacDailyNews Note: Parler’s Community Guidelines state, “Our goal is to provide all community members with a welcoming, nonpartisan Public Square. While the First Amendment does not apply to private companies such as Parler, our mission is to create a social platform in the spirit of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

We prefer that removing users or user-provided content be kept to the absolute minimum. We prefer to leave decisions about what is seen and who is heard to each individual. In no case will Parler decide what will content be removed or filtered, or whose account will be removed, on the basis of the opinion expressed within the content at issue. Parler’s policies are, to use a well-known concept in First Amendment law, viewpoint-neutral.”

Read more here.