Social media app Parler flickers back to life on ‘independent technology’

Social media service Parler relaunched on Monday, although the service is currently spotty and users report getting hung up at the login page. The company its new platform was built on “sustainable, independent technology.”
On Parler’s new pages, the company states:
• Any personal data shared with Parler is encrypted for your protection, and never sold to outside entities.
• Parler empowers you with tools to keep your profile and feed safe. Our moderation features allow you to curate your own experience on Parler.
• Discuss and defend your values, passions, accomplishments and ideas in an environment that lets you be you, free of agenda-driven “shadow-banning.”
• Regardless of race, sex, age, sexual preference, religion, politics, or dietary choices —- well , except pineapple pizza — every user is treated equally under Parler’s Community Guidelines.
• Adherents of all religions —- as well as non-adherents -— are welcome to converse civilly, to discuss solutions to pressing world problems, and hopefully come to understand we are all more similar than we are different.
• Biased content curation policies enable rage mobs and bullies to influence Community Guidelines. Parler’s viewpoint-neutral policies foster a community of individuals who tolerate the expression of all non-violent ideas.
In a statement announcing the relaunch, Parler also said it had appointed Mark Meckler as its interim Chief Executive, replacing John Matze who was fired by the board this month.
Parler went dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police violent content… Despite the relaunch, the website was still not opening for many users and the app was not available for download on mobile stores run by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google, which had earlier banned the app.
While several users took to rival Twitter to complain they were unable to access the service, a few others said they could access their existing account.
Parler, which asserted it once had over 20 million users, said it would bring its current users back online in the first week and would be open to new users the next week.
Last month, Amazon.com suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline. Parler, on Monday, said its new technology cut its reliance on “so-called Big Tech” for its operations.
MacDailyNews Note: The company also seems to have a new logo:
‘….although the service is spotty…’
About as spotty as the users that use it……
Freedom loving people?
The only thing I can’t stand more than Parker politics is Apple censorship.
Apple is the New Evil Force in Big Tech. Parler committed an inexcusable act by allowing users to exercise free speech. Liberals, aka todays Nazi/Communist Brown Shirt goons, can’t stand free speech because they can’t defend their own ideas, which are shit. So, they just censor whatever they don’t like. That is the Tim Cook/Apple mantra now. “DON’T THINK DIFFERENT or Apple will kill you.”
Good luck to Parler.
“…todays Nazi/communist Brown Shirt goons…” tried to kill VP Pence and Speaker of the House Pelosi on Jan 6th. They did manage to kill a few police officers along the way however.
And guess what, none of those “persons” on Jan 6th invading the Capitol Building were Democrats – especially those individuals who tore down the US Flags flying at the Capitol and replaced them with Trump flags.
Parler is awful: clunky app, clueless leadership, and yet another hosting platform that has final say over user content. In a month’s time, they’ve managed to change effectively nothing but fire their CEO.
Get on Gab.
aler had 20 million customers till Apple decided free speech was unAmerican. Apple has a huge worm in it.
Of the major free speech alternatives… I prefer Gab and MeWe over Parler but Apple was wrong to censor them (as was Amazon and Google) so I still support Parler.
When does tolerance of one group or idea become intolerance of others? This is not a simple question. Another one: Who is in charge of making this decision for others?
Apple is now the Evil Force behind the huge screen in 1984 Macintosh commercial. Steve Jobs created Apple as the champion of the little guy, the creator, the individual. It was definitely a free speech machine. Under Tim Cook is the Evil Totalitarian State.
If the little guy is a terrorist, shut him down. Pretty simple solution. If your business plan requires apple to ignore it’s dna, not a good business plan.
Tim Cook subsidizes terrorists with Apple shareholder money. Tim Cook gives hundreds of millions of Apple money to Black Lives Matter arsonists/looters/killers. Apple and Twitter and Facebook are the terrorists. They are implementing communist tyranny in America every day. That is not a good business plan. The good news is, history does not deal favorably with communists. The bad news is sometime a hundred million get murdered by these idiots before history takes them out.