Social media app Parler flickers back to life on ‘independent technology’

Social media service Parler relaunched on Monday, although the service is currently spotty and users report getting hung up at the login page. The company its new platform was built on “sustainable, independent technology.”

On Parler’s new pages, the company states:

• Any personal data shared with Parler is encrypted for your protection, and never sold to outside entities.

• Parler empowers you with tools to keep your profile and feed safe. Our moderation features allow you to curate your own experience on Parler.

• Discuss and defend your values, passions, accomplishments and ideas in an environment that lets you be you, free of agenda-driven “shadow-banning.”

• Regardless of race, sex, age, sexual preference, religion, politics, or dietary choices —- well , except pineapple pizza — every user is treated equally under Parler’s Community Guidelines.

• Adherents of all religions —- as well as non-adherents -— are welcome to converse civilly, to discuss solutions to pressing world problems, and hopefully come to understand we are all more similar than we are different.

• Biased content curation policies enable rage mobs and bullies to influence Community Guidelines. Parler’s viewpoint-neutral policies foster a community of individuals who tolerate the expression of all non-violent ideas.

Reuters:

In a statement announcing the relaunch, Parler also said it had appointed Mark Meckler as its interim Chief Executive, replacing John Matze who was fired by the board this month. Parler went dark after being cut off by major service providers that accused the app of failing to police violent content… Despite the relaunch, the website was still not opening for many users and the app was not available for download on mobile stores run by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google, which had earlier banned the app. While several users took to rival Twitter to complain they were unable to access the service, a few others said they could access their existing account. Parler, which asserted it once had over 20 million users, said it would bring its current users back online in the first week and would be open to new users the next week. Last month, Amazon.com suspended Parler from its web hosting service, effectively taking the site offline. Parler, on Monday, said its new technology cut its reliance on “so-called Big Tech” for its operations.

MacDailyNews Note: The company also seems to have a new logo:

