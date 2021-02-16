France pushes to widen EU regulations on ‘Big Tech’

France is pushing for the EU in upcoming regulations on “Big Tech” to be changed so that member states could wield more power to punish tech firms and police more types of content. In recent weeks, France’s minister for the digital economy, Cedric O, has met with senior EU officials, including Thierry Breton, the European commissioner in charge of “Big Tech” regulation, to make the case for France’s desired changes to the Digital Services Act.

Javier Espinoza and Leila Abboud for Financial Times:

France’s move risks increasing tension in Brussels, where EU regulators fear being upstaged by large member states, such as France and Germany, which are busy enacting their own laws to tackle Big Tech.

French officials want to see changes to the Digital Services Act, which sets out the responsibilities of Big Tech companies when it comes to policing the web.

Paris wants every member state to have the right to fine tech platforms and force them to remove illegal content. Currently, only countries where tech companies have their headquarters can enforce the EU’s laws.

As a result Ireland and Luxembourg, where Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are based, have disproportionate responsibilities in regulating Big Tech.

But EU officials worry that the French proposals will erode the EU’s single market.