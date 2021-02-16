Apple granted new AirPods Max patent for glass earcups

Today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officially granted Apple a patent that relates to AirPods Max described as having glass earcups.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

To ensure that the glass doesn’t crack easily in a drop incident, Apple’s patent describes using an asymmetrical chemical strengthening process for the glass.

Apple’s granted patent covers various techniques for improving the drop performance of an earphone, in particular along the edge of the earphone’s glass earcup. In accordance with some embodiments, an earpiece includes a glass earcup having an outer exposed surface, an inner surface, and an edge extending around the perimeter of the glass earcup…

The earpiece further includes an upper enclosure to which the glass earcup is laminated, and a textile extending around the glass earpiece and to the edge of the glass earcup and having a wall facing the edge of the earcup.