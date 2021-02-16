Apple seeds second developer betas for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4

Apple today seeded developers with its second round of betas for iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5, and watchOS 7.4.

iOS 14.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 1 were large updates that featured:

• Updated Software Update screens

• Unlock with Apple Watch

• Horizontal boot screen iPad

• Cellular connectivity updates

• Apple Music updates

• Reminders app enhancements

• Updated Podcast app

• Apple Fitness+ Workouts AirPlay 2 support

• Maps app redesigned guides

• PS5 / Xbox Series X controller support

• Dedicated Search tab in News app

• Siri interface updates

• Apple Card updates

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple issued the first generation of the current betas on February 1, though a re-issue of the first iOS 14.5 beta was provided on February 4. The first beta of iOS 14.5 included a requirement that apps ask for permission before using the device’s unique advertising ID, as part of Apple’s inbound App Tracking Transparency feature. Other changes spotted included the ability to unlock Face ID while wearing a mask via an Apple Watch, support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X controllers, global 5G dual-SIM support, AirPlay 2 casting of Apple Fitness+ content, and other smaller updates. On watchOS, additions included the new Unity Apple Watch face and the aforementioned Face ID assistance.

MacDailyNews Note: These new betas can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices that are already running the beta software. Usually, public betas arrive within a few days of the developer versions via the Apple Beta Software Program website.