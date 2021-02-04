What’s new in the first betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5?

This week, Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 1 to developers. These are large updates that deliver a number of practical improvements and overall enhancements to iPhone and iPad, respectively.
What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 1 [and iPadOS 14.5?]?
• Updated Software Update screens
• Unlock with Apple Watch
• Horizontal boot screen iPad
• Cellular connectivity updates
• Apple Music updates
• Reminders app enhancements
• Updated Podcast app
• Apple Fitness+ Workouts AirPlay 2 support
• Maps app redesigned guides
• PS5 / Xbox Series X controller support
• Dedicated Search tab in News app
• Siri interface updates
• Apple Card updates
MacDailyNews Take: In iOS 14.5 beta 1, Apple Watch Unlock when Face ID detects the user is wearing a face mask works very well!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
2 Comments
Apple really outdid themselves with that horizontal boot screen, God-forbid they finally allow widgets anywhere on the home screen like on iPhone, wouldn’t want to improve people’s iPad experience too much.
It seems that dedicated search tab in News allows only a one-word search for some reason