What’s new in the first betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5?

This week, Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 1 to developers. These are large updates that deliver a number of practical improvements and overall enhancements to iPhone and iPad, respectively.

Jeff Benjamin for 9to5Mac:

What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 1 [and iPadOS 14.5?]? • Updated Software Update screens

• Unlock with Apple Watch

• Horizontal boot screen iPad

• Cellular connectivity updates

• Apple Music updates

• Reminders app enhancements

• Updated Podcast app

• Apple Fitness+ Workouts AirPlay 2 support

• Maps app redesigned guides

• PS5 / Xbox Series X controller support

• Dedicated Search tab in News app

• Siri interface updates

• Apple Card updates

MacDailyNews Take: In iOS 14.5 beta 1, Apple Watch Unlock when Face ID detects the user is wearing a face mask works very well!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]