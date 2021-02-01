With iOS 14.5, Apple Watch can unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask

For the first time, iOS users will be able use their Apple Watch to unlock their iPhone when wearing a face mask. Apple today released the first developer betas of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4, which delivers the feature to iPhone and Apple Watch.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

To enable the Unlock with Apple Watch feature, open the Settings app on your iPhone, then look for the “Face ID & Passcode” setting. Once you flip this toggle, your Apple Watch will be able to authenticate your iPhone as long as the following conditions are met:

• Face ID detects a mask

• Your Apple Watch is nearby

• Your Apple Watch is on your wrist

• Your Apple Watch is unlocked

• Your Apple Watch has a passcode enabled

Another thing to keep in mind here is that if you disable the Apple Watch wrist detection feature, then you will not be able to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch.

Once you enable the feature, your iPhone will unlock automatically with your Apple Watch the next time you wear a face mask. When your iPhone unlocks, you’ll receive a haptic feedback notification on your Apple Watch telling you that your iPhone was unlocked by the Apple Watch.