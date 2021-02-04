Apple stock jumps on car buzz

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly rallied more than 300 points Thursday and major Dow-component Apple stock advanced on Apple car buzz.

Scott Lehtonen for Investor’s Business Daily:

Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple was up over 1%, while Microsoft fell 0.4% in today’s stock market.

Looking back at the current uptrend, November was a key month for the stock market. IBD‘s The Big Picture flagged the new uptrend following the market’s bullish follow-through day on Nov. 4. Meanwhile, the start of February has the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 finding support near key levels during the current pullback.

Among the top Dow Jones stocks, Apple rallied over 1% Thursday after reports said the iPhone maker would make an Apple car with South Korea’s Kia. A deal could come Feb. 17 with the electric vehicles launching in 2024, the report added. Initially, Apple and Kia are said to be aiming for 100,000 Apple cars a year.

Shares are again approaching their 138.89 buy point in a cup with handle.