Apple reportedly to invest $3.6 billion in Kia Motors

Kia Motors shares surged as much as 14.5% after a local media report that Apple will invest 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) as part of a collaboration with the South Korean carmaker on making electric vehicles.
Shinhye Kang and Kyunghee Park for Bloomberg News:
The iPhone maker plans to set up production with Kia and build Apple cars at the automaker’s facility in Georgia, U.S., Dong-A Ilbo reported, without citing anyone. The companies may sign a deal on Feb. 17 and aim to introduce Apple cars in 2024, according to the newspaper, which said they have an initial target to produce 100,000 autos a year.
The technology giant’s car-development work is still at an early stage, and the company will take at least half a decade to launch an autonomous EV, people with knowledge of the efforts have told Bloomberg News.
Last month, Hyundai Motor Co., an affiliate of Kia, backed away from a statement that said it was in talks with Apple, revising it to say only it had been contacted by potential partners for the development of autonomous EVs. The news pushed stock in Hyundai up almost 20% on the day. Kia shares are now at their highest since 1997.
MacDailyNews Take: Things are moving right along on the Project Titan front. Just yesterday, it was reported that Apple has hired long-standing head of chassis development at Porsche, Dr. Manfred Harrer, for the construction of their own vehicle.
Back in 2007, Apple partnered with another Korean company, Samsung, to manufacture many of the parts on the original iPhone . . . that worked out pretty well for Samsung (as Nokia and Blackberry can attest)
It worked well for Samsung until they tried to cheat on Apple. Apple retaliated by investing in a little known company (TSMC) and transforming them into a company which not only could replace Samsung as the main chip supplier for Apple, but also into a world leading chip fab.
Kia will know that there is a massive opportunity if they choose to be an honest partner with Apple and they will also know that if they step out of line in a similar way to Samsung, Apple will react ruthlessly.
Apple has the muscle to totally transform industries and to either take companies with them, or leave them in the dust.personally I would be entirely happy with a car built by Kia to Apple’s standards. People who buy a Porsche don’t seem to be too concerned that Skoda cars are made by the same group.
Impossible, but Apple is willing to put up with cheap….
The choice of Kia is a major disappointment. How many people want to spend $100,000 on a car made by Kia?
How can anyone buy a $1000 phone made by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.?
Apple will provide the engineering and technology, Kia will provide the production capacity (factory and labour).
Kia will provide the production capacity (factory and labour) AND THE LOW RELIABILITY AND LOW QUALITY.
Kia have a very good reliability record, the cars are well made and designed (employed a senior Audi stylist). No I wouldn’t spend $100k on a Kia, but Apple won’t be a Kia.
Of course, history shows good companies slip and compromise…so, you are saying, by partnering with Kia, Apple has moved into a compromise phase?
Where’s the substance for this conclusion?
Motorola teamed with Apple to make the original Motorola ROKR “iTunes” smartphone. Later, Apple destroyed Motorola’s cell phone when it introduced the iPhone in 2007.
Apple teamed with Intel to introduce its new line of Intel Macs in 2005. Recently, Apple has turned on Intel and is now one of its key competitors with its new line of M1 chips. In this move Apple also turned on its long time supplier of modems, Qualcomm as its chip division is now finalizing its own 5g modems to replace Qualcomm.
These were all smart moves for Apple as they allowed it to own the core technologies of its products. KIA should remember the lesson from these companies about what happens to companies that partner with Apple.
Of course, Apple used to be a good corporation that valued its customers. That was before Tim Cook and his evil decision to kill Parler because it offered a communication platform for ideas Tim Cook doesn’t like. Ideas like the Constitution, freedom of speech, the idea that elections should be fair and honest and decided by legal votes. Apple doesn’t like these ideas. Apple prefers the ideas of its biggest customer – the Chinese Communist Party. Tim is OK with showing respect for certain President’s. Like President Xi, the communist ruler of totalitarian China.
The Companies you referred to are guilty of not maintaining their technological capabilities. Intel in particular has gotten fat and lazy, and Qualcomm isn’t too far behind. Qualcomm has been a licensing nightmare and will be replaced by Apple. Foxcon and TSMC have been good partners and will continue to benefit.
Stop the losing…..
Of course Apple had to kill Parler. How could Tim possibly show his face at the Oscars, amongst the sea of rich, white, therefore racist, elitists Liberals who will not allow you to have an opposing view, at least if you expect to return next year. Do you think Tim can sit comfortably in his penguin tux during the presentation of some show or actor from Apple TV+ that might have a chance at winning one of those “My Precious” golden idols, that MDN and others can report to flaming reviews of the Mac Cult?!? Not an integral election vote chance in America! Or, if you prefer, not a snowball’s chance in Hell.
Or he was Gay and smart in the backward South, and knew had to get out…..
Kent: Though the truth of your message be bitter; it is a medicine Americans should ponder and come to appreciate the validity therein. Tim has to work with difficult foreign powers and their arcane and sometimes un-American rules or lose business in those places. The theory (like IBM and others used to urge when continuing to do business with apartheid South Africa) that working within the foreign restrictions will eventually aid in their adoption of ever more American style freedoms. I’m not too confident that can work with China’s PRC but we can keep trying and keep hoping, for the sake of their suffering millions of citizens.
Interesting as Americans take down statues and rename buildings.
chazz15;
Those are NOT Americans. They are idiot Communists.
No worries…it’s been proposed (NYT article) the administration in-state a “truth-czar,” so voices from on high can contextualize truth…including why the historical names, schools, buildings, streets and statues are taken down and, or renamed.
Here in America, we are interested in free speech…unless it doesn’t fit the narrative of a select few.
It’s been a good run.
Remember back to the time when some in the Middle East were happy to come out with their chants, tire fires, throwing rocks at the police and burning American flags after stomping on them?
I don’t really recall seeing that fomenting foreign hatred headlining the news over the past few years. It’s good to know there are some Americans willing to do the jobs some in the Middle East don’t do!
Maybe Tim Cook should stop trashing Americans while he does the bidding of the CCP.
There is an amazing amount of off topic discussion here…
What does Apple think it is? A Savior by solving all problems? It has two key good characteristics that Jesus had: Good will from the Proletariat and good product.
It has two bad key characteristics that Jesus had: Challenging big gub’mnt’s supremacy in the area of privacy and willingness to thwart official governance in the area of personal security.
Government crucified Jesus. Who will be the Judas within Apple?
Jesus got too influential outside of official governance. He did His own thing; Apple I suppose must prevent this by doing bad stuff: Paying off legislators, the Pentagon, and sharing what it knows and its methods with the National Security Military Spy Apparatus which has tentacles thruought US society.