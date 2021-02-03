Apple TV+ garners four Golden Globe nominations

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Apple TV+ on Wednesday received four Golden Globe nominations.

For the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, the nominations were announced virtually, following the current safety measures during the Covid pandemic.

The 78th Golden Globes will take place on February 28, coast to coast from 5 pm to 8 pm PT/8-11 ET on NBC. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, returning for the fourth time, after hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Fey and Poehler will share duties from their respective cities, with Fey on the East Coast and Poehler on the West Coast. Fey will be live from New York’s Rainbow Room, Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills, and nominees, from various locations around the world.

The Golden Globe Awards:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures)

ONWARD (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

OVER THE MOON (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

SOUL (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

WOLFWALKERS (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE SACHA BARON COHEN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

DANIEL KALUUYA JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

JARED LETO THE LITTLE THINGS

BILL MURRAY ON THE ROCKS

LESLIE ODOM JR. ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI… BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY EMILY IN PARIS – NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT – HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

THE GREAT – HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

SCHITT’S CREEK – POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

TED LASSO – APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY DON CHEADLE BLACK MONDAY

NICHOLAS HOULT THE GREAT

EUGENE LEVY SCHITT’S CREEK

JASON SUDEIKIS TED LASSO

RAMY YOUSSEF RAMY

