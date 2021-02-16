Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’ season two premieres February 19th

The Apple TV+ series ‘For All Mankind’ season two premieres this Friday, February 19th. “For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline – a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

“For All Mankind” is created by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert executive produce alongside Golden Globe Award nominee Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Nichole Beattie, David Weddle and Bradley Thompson. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“For All Mankind” season two picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.

The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

Now available, “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” is a new augmented reality (AR) experience that brings the world of the popular Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind” right into the homes of fans to uncover memories from the lives of Danny Stevens (Casey Johnson) and his parents, astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones), in the decade between season one and season two. Through an interactive AR experience, fans join Danny as he examines keepsakes full of details about the off-screen lives of the characters and world of “For All Mankind,” where every object tells a story.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ in December announced that “For All Mankind” has already been renewed for a third season.

