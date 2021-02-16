Why does Apple want to make a car? Well, Loup Ventures estimates the global market for new vehicles, including cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles, and semis, is about $2.8T.
Electric vehicles (EVs) currently account for 3% of global new vehicle sales, according to Loup Ventures. The firm believes that over the next decade that number will reach 50% plus, representing “outsized opportunities” for EV-first automakers which may include Apple.
Gene Munster and David Stokman for Loup Ventures:
We looked at the size of the smartphone market to put the transportation opportunity into perspective. Using 1.4B annual unit sales with an ASP of $310, we estimate the global smartphone market is about $450B. That’s the size of the current market.
What could the market become? There are approximately 3.5B smartphone users globally, implying a 45% penetration rate. We believe eventually 75% of the world’s population, or 5.7B people, will be smartphone users. Assuming an average 1.2 phones per user, with an average life cycle of 3 years per phone, this implies about 2.3B annual unit sales. At an ASP of $325, this implies a $750B market.
While the smartphone market is large, it’s dwarfed by the transportation opportunity. We believe the size of the transportation market is one reason why Apple appears increasingly serious about making a car.
MacDailyNews Take: If and when Apple enters the transportation market, they will inevitably rise to the top in revenue share.
8 Comments
These EV’s are not the future.
They are a stepping stone to the hydrogen economy. Easier transition.
Ah, someone who understands fuel, and how we get it for vehicles. Nice!
Wind and solar are prohibitively expensive and can only be supplemental fuels. Store it in batteries? Okay, I’ll not even try to explain how costly wind and solar are, let alone storing in en mass in systems that don’t exist yet, and how expensive and inefficient they would be and what energy costs would be if such tech ever came around. Science fiction is cool, but I’m staying planted in reality of the next few decades…
The planet has natural gas coming out of its ears, and the US is loaded, absolutely loaded with it. 500 – 1k years at least…
Every home can come with or add a natural gas to hydrogen kit and everyone can fuel their cars at home in minutes on the cheap! Reliable, stable cost, abundant energy/fuel.
The only fear battling against natural gas is the methane leak game, which is neither a factual science as the EPA has done a crap job measuring any leak %, and measuring the atmosphere is stupid because methane comes from so many natural things, such as decomposing Forrest’s to swamp land in magnitudes.
Natural gas is a great way to make hydrogen, and in turn, use it for EV powered vehicles, with drops of water out the tail pipe being the “exhaust.”
Toyota and Hyundai get it and are pouring in tens of billions into the technology. In a decade it will really begin to emerge, and the public needs to be properly educated on its merits… which in this world, stuck on the idea that boys can now be girls and destroy female sports for good – I’m doubtful we can teach anything anymore…
These EV’s are not the future. Future toxic waste…
Tell Jaguar. They are planning to go all-electric within four model years.
Apple will make cars powered by solar and wind. Which are very cool and sometimes they even work. But not all the time. Apple can specialize in vehicles that it can shut down if the driver is found to saying or even thinking good things about the Constitution, America, George Washington, Abe Lincoln, low taxes, small government, judging people by their character and never by their skin color. Apple could have fun crashing conservatives and killing them, making all the Democrat schemes to cheat in elections unnecessary.
Try going to church. Siri: “That location is unavailable.”
The progs will all sooner asphyxiate themselves on their triple masks and Fauci probes.