Apple Silicon iMac and MacBook Pro coming in 2021; 32-core Mac Pro in 2022

According to Bloomberg News, Apple is prepping Apple Silicon processors that are faster than the best-performing Intel (x86) PCs. A new MacBook Pro (16-inch, perhaps?) and entry-level and high-end iMacs are slated to get the new Apple processors in 2021, with a beastly-sounding 32-core Apple Silicon Mac Pro in 2022.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Backing up recent claims that Apple is designing an Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro that is half the size of the Intel one, new reports say the company plans dramatically improved Mac processors. These include a potential 32-core Mac Pro in 2022, and an iMac in late 2021.

The sources say that Apple may choose to hold the fastest of its processors until 2022, and that it may release versions with varying numbers of cores. However, at present the plan for 2021 is a new MacBook Pro, and both an entry-level and high-end iMac. The highest-end Mac Pro would be some time in 2022, and it may also benefit from greatly increased graphics capabilities. According to Bloomberg, the highest-end Macs could gain 64- and 128-core graphics processing…

Apple is rumored to have a large slate of products set to launch in the future, ranging from “AirTags” and “AirPods Studio” to an updated iPad mini. New Macs are also potentially on the way for early 2021.

These rumors include a 24-inch iMac, which could be the next Apple Silicon release following the initial three M1-based launches. Aside from the processor, the iMac is reckoned to have an edge-to-edge display, possibly borrowing design elements from the Pro Display XDR, and with an outside chance of a switch in display technology to use Mini LED.