Survey: 8 in 10 iPhone users want Touch ID to make a comeback (due to face masks)

According to a new survey, in the COVID-19pandemic face mask era, 79% of iPhone users want Apple’s Touch ID to make a comeback in the future iPhones.
For this survey, we collected responses from more than 2000 US-based iPhone owners with an iPhone X or newer models.
Since the outset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face masks have become an integral part of our everyday wardrobe… Wearing face masks, however, has hindered the face recognition technology of newer iPhones, and users have been struggling to get their phones unlocked while in a public setting.
A whopping 79% would like to see Touch ID make a comeback in the upcoming iPhones. An In-display fingerprint reader is the most anticipated security feature in the upcoming iPhones at 56.2%, followed by the Touch ID power button at 14.1% and the Iris scanner at 9.7%. Other responses — Voice unlock (6.9%), Trusted devices-based lock (6.1%), On-body detection (4%), Trusted location-based lock (2%), and pattern lock (1.1%).
MacDailyNews Take: The report is based on an online survey – conducted between December 2-7, 2020 -involving more than 2000 iPhone phone users, aged 18 years or older, based in the United States. The stated “motive of the survey was to collect responses from iPhone users regarding the frustrations/ issues of Face ID while wearing masks,” so, of course, those frustrated with Face ID would be more prone to wanting Touch ID.
It’s also unknown how many of the survey respondents know that since iOS 13.5, Face ID got an added feature to make it easier to unlock your phone if you’re wearing a face mask: Just swipe up once from the bottom of the screen while you’re wearing a mask, you’ll see the option to enter your passcode immediately.
In the post-COVID era, sans face masks, we’d expect this lust for Touch ID to decline precipitously.
First world problems
Whilst Covid was a surprise element to everyone – Apple could use the Touch ID developed for the latest iPad Air and incorporate it along with facial recognition and give users the choice.
To say that people could just enter their passcode – is a bit obvious, and also cumbersome.
Touch ID was developed so that people didn’t have to use a passcode – facial recognition, so that people didn’t have to touch the front of the screen.
I am sure that people who use facial recognition to unlock their phone are aware of the passcode, but using the passcode for things like Apple Pay – are moments of inconvenience – which is why the technology was invented in the first place.
Facial recognition doesn’t work with face masks, so either make the software better, or give the user the choice to use a Touch ID button
“Just swipe up once from the bottom of the screen while you’re wearing a mask, you’ll see the option to enter your passcode immediately.”
This is still a comparison of working vrs not working. If you have to input your passcode in public, there is a risk that someone will see what your code is. Touch ID will work even if the phone is in a car holder, or in your pocket. (For example if siri asks you to unlock.). Tactile feedback is a good thing, and it makes no sense that Apple keeps trying to eliminate it.
Little Napoleon Lifetime Bureaucrat Liar:
Finger on finger print reader (wherever it may be located) as you move phone to the payment device. Elegant, simple and seamless. Face ID was a backwards step for payments IMHO. Quicker by a second or two unless you needed to change your payment method. Well that’s my two cents worth anyway. (Every pun intended).
Meant to say Fingerprint reading was quicker by a second or two.
