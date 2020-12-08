Survey: 8 in 10 iPhone users want Touch ID to make a comeback (due to face masks)

According to a new survey, in the COVID-19pandemic face mask era, 79% of iPhone users want Apple’s Touch ID to make a comeback in the future iPhones.

Abhin Mahipal for SellCell:

For this survey, we collected responses from more than 2000 US-based iPhone owners with an iPhone X or newer models. Since the outset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face masks have become an integral part of our everyday wardrobe… Wearing face masks, however, has hindered the face recognition technology of newer iPhones, and users have been struggling to get their phones unlocked while in a public setting. A whopping 79% would like to see Touch ID make a comeback in the upcoming iPhones. An In-display fingerprint reader is the most anticipated security feature in the upcoming iPhones at 56.2%, followed by the Touch ID power button at 14.1% and the Iris scanner at 9.7%. Other responses — Voice unlock (6.9%), Trusted devices-based lock (6.1%), On-body detection (4%), Trusted location-based lock (2%), and pattern lock (1.1%).

MacDailyNews Take: The report is based on an online survey – conducted between December 2-7, 2020 -involving more than 2000 iPhone phone users, aged 18 years or older, based in the United States. The stated “motive of the survey was to collect responses from iPhone users regarding the frustrations/ issues of Face ID while wearing masks,” so, of course, those frustrated with Face ID would be more prone to wanting Touch ID.

It’s also unknown how many of the survey respondents know that since iOS 13.5, Face ID got an added feature to make it easier to unlock your phone if you’re wearing a face mask: Just swipe up once from the bottom of the screen while you’re wearing a mask, you’ll see the option to enter your passcode immediately.

In the post-COVID era, sans face masks, we’d expect this lust for Touch ID to decline precipitously.