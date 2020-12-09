Apple already sold out of $549 new AirPods Max

Apple on Tuesday announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones with an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. The new headphones come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and were available to order starting December 15th. AirPods Max quickly sold out.
The new AirPods, which will have up to 20 hours battery life, will be shipped starting next Tuesday, Apple said. But less than 12 hours after Apple announced the products, shipping times for U.S. customers had stretched past a dozen weeks, according to review of Apple’s website, pushing arrival times well into 2021.
At $549, AirPods Max headphones are more expensive than Apple’s entry-level iPhone, iPad and Watch models. The company also said Tuesday that pricing for its base, in-ear AirPods model and AirPods Pro model would remain the same at $159 and $249, respectively.
The company said the AirPods Max contains nine microphones and two of its H1 chips, Apple’s custom-designed audio processor. The microphones help reduce wind noise on phone calls, provide noise cancellation and also adjust audio levels in real time using microphones inside the ear cups.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, AirPods Max quickly sold out! As we wrote yesterday: “These gorgeous new premium headphones will sell like crazy. Bravo, Apple!”
Of course, Apple could have only had 10,000 units on hand. We’ll likely never know how many units they had assembled in time for this launch.
Want AirPods Max for Christmas?
Well, Christmas 2021… maybe.#OperationsGenius #AirPodsMax https://t.co/bztOdL2YBu
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) December 9, 2020
5 Comments
So much for those saying that the price was too high.
But… but… but everyone said they were too expensive to buy, so there must be some mistake or Apple only had a dozen AirPods Max in stock. So much for watching Youtube to find out if a product is going to be popular. I wonder how many were sold in comparison to the Sony XM4 headphones.
Sight unseen! Seems a little “wooly” to me…
Every time a new Apple Product comes out this happens. The comments are full of the same old “It is too expensive, I would never buy!”, and “nobody will buy this at this price”. And as it happens every time, Apple sells out. It is predictable; it is laughable.
Apple knows its’ market far better than most casual users. In the few cases where Apple gets it wrong, it adjusts.
Lots of things are made that are too expensive for a lot of people. So what? They make other things that are more affordable. Apple is a premium company. They don’t make junk. They are however more than ever offering a wide range of price options to address even more markets in each category. Thats a good thing.
I for one would hate for Apple not to make these new headphones simply because a large percentage of folks will find them too expensive. Why do so many people here just hate on Apple for this? Do you hate on BMW for making a $120K vehicle? (they also make cheaper ones).
Maybe there are equivalent sounding head phones for less. Who know at this point, nobody has even reviewed these. With all the features and integration into the ecosystem, they well may be worth it.
Yes, I bought mine first thing. Be here on the 15th. If they aren’t worth the $549, they will go back, no harm no foul. I didn’t want to wait for reviews because I knew they would sell out, and they did.
Actually, instead of returning them I will set them on E-Bay for a profit!
That is why Apple is a buy and hold….