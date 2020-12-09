Apple already sold out of $549 new AirPods Max

Apple on Tuesday announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones with an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. The new headphones come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and were available to order starting December 15th. AirPods Max quickly sold out.

Reuters:

The new AirPods, which will have up to 20 hours battery life, will be shipped starting next Tuesday, Apple said. But less than 12 hours after Apple announced the products, shipping times for U.S. customers had stretched past a dozen weeks, according to review of Apple’s website, pushing arrival times well into 2021. At $549, AirPods Max headphones are more expensive than Apple’s entry-level iPhone, iPad and Watch models. The company also said Tuesday that pricing for its base, in-ear AirPods model and AirPods Pro model would remain the same at $159 and $249, respectively. The company said the AirPods Max contains nine microphones and two of its H1 chips, Apple’s custom-designed audio processor. The microphones help reduce wind noise on phone calls, provide noise cancellation and also adjust audio levels in real time using microphones inside the ear cups.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, AirPods Max quickly sold out! As we wrote yesterday: “These gorgeous new premium headphones will sell like crazy. Bravo, Apple!”

Of course, Apple could have only had 10,000 units on hand. We’ll likely never know how many units they had assembled in time for this launch.