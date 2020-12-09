AirPods Max prices on eBay top $1,000

Apple on Tuesday announced AirPods Max, but the new headphones quickly sold out. Now, AirPods Max units are being offered on eBay at prices exceeding $1,000.

AirPods Max are innovative wireless headphones with an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. The new headphones come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and were available to order starting December 15th.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

Apple’s Inc.’s new $550 AirPods Max headphones won’t arrive in time for the holiday season for many customers placing new orders with the company online. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant quoted wait times of 12 to 14 weeks for all five color options, based on a review of Apple’s U.S. website on Tuesday afternoon. This represents some of the longest shipping delays for a new Apple product in recent history. For customers in several other countries, including China, Canada, Japan and Germany, Apple is quoting shipping times for many colors into January and February. Australia and France still have some models scheduled to deliver by the end of this year. For customers in the U.K., Apple is quoting up to a 14 week delay for the blue version and three weeks for other colors. That spurred resellers on eBay to demand big premiums, with several listings asking $849 or more for delivery before Christmas. One seller priced a silver AirPods Max pair at $1,199, saying it was “Guaranteed B4 Christmas.”

MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the eBay route, a lucky few could also schedule Apple Retail Store appointments and hope they have some AirPods Max in stock at the time of their visit.