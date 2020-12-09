Apple CEO Cook: ‘We’ve got things going on in our labs that are mind blowing’

In the latest Outside Podcast, Apple CEO Tim Cook says, “we’ve got things going on in our labs that are mind blowing” when talking about the Apple Watch. Cook also discusses working out, the imminent launch of Apple Fitness+, U.S. national parks, and more.
With the latest version of its Watch and the imminent launch of its online training platform Fitness+, Apple is positioning itself as a leader in the health and wellness space. For CEO Tim Cook, this effort has been many years in the making. A fitness obsessive, Cook works out daily, passionately believes that exercise is key to our quality of life, and he sees extraordinary opportunity in the ability to democratize health science by enabling millions of his customers to anonymously share that data with researchers. But Cook is also an outdoors nerd who says that his time in nature and offline is “like a palate cleanser for the mind.” In this extended conversation with Outside Podcast host Michael Roberts, Cook talks about both the incredible promise of technology to enhance our well-being and Apple’s duty to help us use our devices more wisely…
Cook: I would say never discount the amount of innovation that can be in the future. We’ve got things going on in our labs that are mind blowing that — and some that we know will change, some that we are still pulling that string on to try to figure out how to do certain things. So there’s a ton of innovation left to go there. I would say — to use a baseball analogy since we’re in the World Series or about to be — we are in the early innings. I think we’re in the early innings. Think about the amount of sensors in your car.
Roberts: Right.
Cook: And arguably, your body is much more important than your car.
Roberts: Yeah. Arguably. Yeah. [laughs]
Cook: And so I think there’s many, many other things.
MacDailyNews Take: Cook is so right that the Apple Watch really is just beginning. After all, it’s only a five-year-old product (debuted on April 24, 2015)!
There’s much more in the full podcast (and complete transcription) here.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
7 Comments
Frederick Mertz – a national treasure. Worth far more than any Mertz-edes Benz. Mertz is like Hertz nemesis Avis – Mertz tries harder.
If you want to get your just desserts, always trust good Freddie Mertz. If you see a Fred who flirts, cross your fingers that it is THE Fred Mertz.
Need to bet, but don’t want to lose your shirts? Phone a friend – make sure it’s Mertz.
Singer qualified, get your certs, and strive in life to live like Mertz.
Thank you Fred. MDN would not be the same without you!
Don’t give up your day job… unless that is it anyway.
Sorry to be the glass-half-empty contrarian, but it’s comments like these that make Cook so uninspiring. As he’s consistently shown over the years, with so many sensational topics, he’s nothing but pedestrian and wooden….
” I would say never discount the amount of innovation that can be in the future. ”
“So there’s a ton of innovation left to go there. ”
Really…a CEO leading a tech company, let alone the largest/wealthiest in the World, that seemingly considers discovery/innovation might have bounds…but then, with a sense of amazement and a slot perfect for some profundity–or at least a nugget of new–he offers a statement (s) that would be a surprise to NO ONE…at least in the World of non-coma-tized humans.
I trust it’s just a matter of one’s strengths best manifesting with spreadsheets vs communicating the vision. Regardless, he puzzles.
(I know, I know…look at the stock price. One can love the money-maker, but be critical of the “story.”)
Well said and could not agree more.
The only change is the language description dropping products in the “pipeline” since October 2011 and now drum roll please… “incredible promise of technology.”
The only innovation under Cook less than 10 months shy of a decade was the Apple Watch in the works for years most likely under Jobs. The rest like the HomePod and headphones are simply me-too copycat products released by others.
Time to put up or shut up…
Yes, the word “Pipeline” came to my mind first by just seeing the sensational title of this article.
My pipeline is longer than yours. Good for Apple. Does it really matter what a CEO says as long as there really is serious R&D going on in the background? Plenty of CEOs talk a lot of razzle-dazzle crap, so that’s nothing new. Not every CEO can be like Elon Musk with adult men gushing over him like So. Korean teen girls gushing over BTS. People need to cut through the BS and simply enjoy the resulting products. Tim Cook is a rather boring CEO to listen to, but I think he’s doing a rather decent job. The company is doing well financially and there definitely is some growth and diversification taking place. Yeah, sure, the critics can easily do a better job than Tim Cook, in their dreams.
Great, 3D Memojis.