Apple CEO Cook: ‘We’ve got things going on in our labs that are mind blowing’

In the latest Outside Podcast, Apple CEO Tim Cook says, “we’ve got things going on in our labs that are mind blowing” when talking about the Apple Watch. Cook also discusses working out, the imminent launch of Apple Fitness+, U.S. national parks, and more.

Outside:

With the latest version of its Watch and the imminent launch of its online training platform Fitness+, Apple is positioning itself as a leader in the health and wellness space. For CEO Tim Cook, this effort has been many years in the making. A fitness obsessive, Cook works out daily, passionately believes that exercise is key to our quality of life, and he sees extraordinary opportunity in the ability to democratize health science by enabling millions of his customers to anonymously share that data with researchers. But Cook is also an outdoors nerd who says that his time in nature and offline is “like a palate cleanser for the mind.” In this extended conversation with Outside Podcast host Michael Roberts, Cook talks about both the incredible promise of technology to enhance our well-being and Apple’s duty to help us use our devices more wisely…

Cook: I would say never discount the amount of innovation that can be in the future. We’ve got things going on in our labs that are mind blowing that — and some that we know will change, some that we are still pulling that string on to try to figure out how to do certain things. So there’s a ton of innovation left to go there. I would say — to use a baseball analogy since we’re in the World Series or about to be — we are in the early innings. I think we’re in the early innings. Think about the amount of sensors in your car.

Roberts: Right.

Cook: And arguably, your body is much more important than your car.

Roberts: Yeah. Arguably. Yeah. [laughs]

Cook: And so I think there’s many, many other things.