Apple TV+ previews ‘Calls,’ a groundbreaking, immersive television experience

The forthcoming Apple TV+ series Calls is a groundbreaking, immersive television experience based on the buzzy French series of the same name, which uses audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine bone-chilling, short-form stories.

Directed by Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe), each episode follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone conversations that quickly become surreal as the characters lives are thrown into growing disarray.

Featuring Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Nick Jonas, Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza and more, “Calls” proves that the real terror lies in one’s interpretation of what they cannot see on the screen and the unsettling places one’s imagination can take them.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s radio on TV. What’s old is new again. It’s the circle of life.

Radio affects most intimately, person-to-person, offering a world of unspoken communication between writer-speaker and the listener. — Marshall McLuhan

Radio is such a perfect medium for the transmission of poetry, primarily because there just is the voice, there’s no visual distraction. – Billy Collins

Good radio paints the picture for the audience. The audience has to be actively involved. Sometimes, in television, you can get lulled into sleep watching the picture, not listening to what you’re hearing. – Rush Limbaugh

Radio is the theater of the mind; television is the theater of the mindless. – Steve Allen