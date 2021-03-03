Mississippi ends mask mandate and business restrictions

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday that he’s lifting all state-imposed mask mandates across the state and removing COVID-19 related restrictions on business operations.
There are 14 states that do not have statewide mask mandates: Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee. Mississippi and Texas will bring that number to 16 states.
Will Stribling for Mississippi Today:
“The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can and cannot do,” Reeves said at a press conference.
The executive order, which will go into effect on March 3 [at 5pm], replaces mask mandates and business restrictions with non-binding recommendations that they continue to follow CDC guidelines.
Shortly before Reeves’ announcement, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas announced similar moves and declared his state would be “100%” open by March 10. Both governors attributed their decisions to declining COVID hospitalizations and the rollout of vaccines.
Under Reeves’ new order, restrictions will remain on venues hosting collegiate sporting events. The maximum capacity for indoor arenas has been doubled to 50%. Restrictions will also remain in place for both public and private K-12 schools, though they have been weakened. Masks will still be required where social distancing is not possible. Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities is now set at 50% maximum capacity outdoors and 25% indoors.
“The risk of overwhelming our hospitals with severe COVID cases is coming to a close. It gets less and less every single day we see more and more of our people, particularly those most vulnerable, vaccinated,” Reeves said… “There will still be COVID in our communities, perhaps for a significant amount of time in our state as well as across the country. “We will all need to assess for ourselves and our families to handle the risks and rewards of every and every activity we choose to pursue.”
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats, Mississippians!
According to Apple, there are 111 Apple employees, 3,800 App Store ecosystem jobs, 14 Apple suppliers and one Apple Retail Store in Mississippi.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order is here.
All freedom-loving U.S. states and governors should follow suit!
This Tennessee Data for Masked vs. Unmasked Counties Would Be on Every Front Page, if Results Were Different
Like Florida, Tennessee is a great place to compare mask-mandated places with ones that aren’t and see if such governmental overreach really does contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19. If they help, surely some evidence of that would be in the data, right? Since I’m a resident of the eastern part of the state, I decided to run the numbers myself. When I first started getting the data together, I didn’t know entirely what to expect. If there was a sharp difference showing masked counties doing better than unmasked ones, it would be a truth I would have to report, even if it went against my preconceived (in this case anti-mask) notions…
Over the allotted period, counties with mask mandates saw 4.7% of their population infected while those without them saw a 4.6% infection rate. Interestingly, Hawkins County, which let its mandate expire at the end of September, had 4.3% of its population infected, while Carter County had 5.1% infected with a mandate in place. Both have nearly identical populations…
If mask mandates worked as our overlords insist they do, does not logic demand that the raw numbers would show it at least a little? If this data were in the pro-maskers’ favor, wouldn’t it have already been on the front page of The New York Times?
When you combine this Tennessee data with Rational Ground’s data from Florida and masked vs unmasked states nationwide, the picture is increasingly clear. It’s time to face the fact that mask mandates DO NOT WORK to stop or even slow the spread of COVID-19. — Scott Morefield
Nowhere in the Constitution does it say, all this can be suspended if there is a bad disease. We have lived through typhus, cholera, smallpox, HIV, tuberculosis, polio, the Spanish flu. We’ve lived through an attack on our soil. Never have there been months and months and months of emergency powers when we weren’t actually fighting a war. So this is completely unprecedented. Lockdowns have never been done before in free societies. And really, we are turning into a version of totalitarian states before everyone’s eyes. And I really hope, you know, we wake up quickly, because history also shows that it’s a small window in which people can fight back before it’s too dangerous to fight back. – Naomi Wolf, liberal
Congrats, Mississippians! Only 43 of you died of COVID yesterday, for a total of 6724. If that keeps up, you could lose your status as fifth-highest mortality state overall. The rest of the country is catching up. The case numbers are up over 2% in the last week.
Go peddle your COVID fear porn to other snowflake betas, you totalitarian wannabe.
Why did Mississippi have the fifth-highest COVID mortality number?
Mississippi consistently ranks among the top U.S. states for smoking, obesity, and diabetes.
Now you know the rest of the story.
Said the Land of the Douche and the Home of the Bag!
I believe that Mr. Reeves was elected Governor of Mississippi, not Colorado, so a healthy lifestyle is not a requirement for residence. If he knows that his state has a high incidence of preexisting conditions, he is supposed to take that into account when making decisions that affect their health.
Obese individuals pay taxes and vote like everybody else. They are not subject to a constitutional provision that makes them second-class citizens or denies them equal protection by the government. In Mississippi, COVID deaths are highly correlated to poverty, but not particularly to race, so the Governor is putting even more Republicans than Democrats at risk.
So, any comment on Biden’s border rhetoric and policies creating a continuous COVID Super-Spreader event, genius?
You should move to New York. You’d fit right in.
For the first time ever, people are fleeing New York by the millions. Plagued by high taxes, big government, excessive regulations, and other obstacles to liberty, there are few reasons for one to want to remain in the state under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s leadership. And in New York City, which houses nearly half of the state’s population, Mayor Bill de Blasio has been doing everything in his power to accelerate the decline and bring the city back to its pre-Rudy-Giuliani days. — Matt Palumbo, Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/dumb-dumber-how-cuomo-blasio-ruined-new-york-unabridged/id1547850558
Speaking of case numbers, TXUSER is a living example of the fact that 100% of Democrats are infected with “cases” of mental derangement. He is obsessed with demonstrating is pure ignorance and cult derangement. It is good we have people like TXUSER so we can all feel better about ourselves. Still, I donate to the TX Mental Defective Association to try to help him. They said he is their only resident who asks for the white coat with the sleeves that lace up and the electric shock sessions. At least he’s trying.
Hysterically, Txuser “feels” that he is a Republican!! LOLOLOLOLOLOL
If it walks like a libturd, acts like a libturd and smells like a libturd, its a libturd!
It really is astonishing how many people are afraid of life, and fully except the government telling them how to live it.
People aren’t afraid of life, they’re afraid of death.
Don’t be. A life unlived isn’t worth living. Life is a gift, it’d meant to be LIVED. Not spent cowering in fear.
Let’s knock the speed limit down to 10 miles an hour… make cars out of rubber… make everybody wear a helmet. Cars are a lot safer in the driveway… ships a lot safer when they don’t leave harbor, and people are safer when they sit quietly in their basements, but that’s not why cars, ships and people are on the planet.
The ones who really get it done — they’re not out there talking about safety first. They know that other things come first… — Mike Rowe
Mike Rowe says that COVID rules had a huge unintended consequence: They crushed work, sapping meaning from many people’s lives.
Rowe says that lockdowns and business closures meant to save lives also take lives.
Domestic violence is up. So are calls to suicide hotlines.
Unemployment kills. A National Bureau for Economic Research study finds that “890,000 additional deaths may result over the next 15 years from actions taken to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.”
That’s one of many unintended consequence from a “safety first” mindset.
“The goal of living is not to merely stay alive. Cars are a lot safer in the driveway. Ships are a lot safer when they don’t leave harbor, and people are a lot safer during a pandemic when they sit quietly in their basements, waiting for the all clear, but that that’s not why cars, ships and people are on the planet!”
The video below has more of Rowe’s points, including starting with the arrogance of politicians decreeing which workers are “essential.”
Yep, we all need to be bubble-wrapped and drive rubber cars with all left turns abolished.
D’s mindset; again trying to do the impossible…taking all risk, pain, hardship, stress, embarrassment, etc., out of life and mandating all follow their program.
Life is tough, dangerous at times and full of uncertainty and challenge. The blankie and binkie need to be jettisoned at some point.
“Afraid of death”…necessarily means one’s life is being tainted by that inevitable reality.
We all face it, but to be ruled by it, day-to-day, kind of seems like fear to me.
Just imagine where we’d be if fear was the dominant factor guiding a human’s day.
Advances, progress, achievement…say nothing of human exhilaration, pleasure, and the acute sense of LIVING would be known superficially, IF fear was the dominant impetus.
Does this mean people need to live like Alex Honnold per the Virus? No, but weak-kneed and cowering on the periphery with 3 masks, or walking outside and masked while no one is around is simply nutty. There are plenty of other examples out there. VDS is an apropos acronym.
If one is in the “risk” zone, live accordingly…it’s mainly your responsibility. The rest of the World, outside of having respect for others, doesn’t need to modify carte-blanche per your situ.
Living is inextricably linked to risk and risk increases with “fullness.” Take your pick.
You do, you must, know that conservatives like you have been opposed to every new human endeavor in history.
I remember the one about the guy that invented the wheel, his conservative neighbor on the next cave said to him, why are you creating that thing? The government will tax you for it.
Thank you for the guy with the wheel. Fu@k off the neighbor.
Jajajajajajaja….(laughing in Spanish for you silly ones).
“Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday that he’s lifting all state-imposed mask mandates across the state and removing COVID-19 related restrictions on business operations.”
Stupid is as stupid does…
All Democrats should move to Detroit and lock themselves in their crack houses. They should strive for maximum social distance. Leave the rest of us alone.
Covid tests upon entry from Texas, Mississippi and Massachusetts.
Another contribution to ensuring COVID-19 has another surge. It’s this sort of approach that makes that country the undisputed number 1 world leader in promoting the pandemic.
Interesting to me that you, young fu@k heads, do not know that before 1970 you could not travel anywhere in the world without your vaccination booklet. Forgot that one morons?
That to come to the US, Europe, anywhere on the planet, you had to show your TB negative test, smallpox vaccine, and many others, etc….i bet you fools would be bitching about those vaccines too.
Typical american morons.
Watch your mouth! As an American I can assure you these are extraordinary American morons! American exceptionally at its finest!
Name calling is very sophisticated…especially from a non-American on US site that’s linked to a US company.
Nothing like a name-calling drive-by, Eddie.
Exceptionalism