YouTuber builds his own Apple Silicon iMac using M1 Mac mini parts

By disassembling am Apple M1 Mac mini and installing the parts into an old iMac, a YouTube content creator has created what he calls The World’s First Apple Silicon iMac.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

YouTuber Luke Miani took a motherboard from a Mac mini and shoved it into a 2011 iMac.

Miani notes that the Mac mini motherboard is so small that it can fit snugly within the iMac chassis without any modifications. Using an HDMI display adapter from the Mac mini motherboard to the custom to Apple iMac display connector was the vast majority of work on the project.

Essentially, the Mac mini is running unmodified within the chassis of the iMac and using it as a display with the help of that adapter circuitry…

The 2011 iMac has a very low resolution by today’s standards. Its pre-Retina 27-inch 2560 by 1440 display is not an ideal way to use macOS… [and] all the ports — and power button — are inside the chassis and completely inaccessible from the outside without taking the screen off.