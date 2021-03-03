After dropping original lawsuit, Parler sues Amazon again

After social media app Parler dropped its federal case against Amazon Web Services for abruptly cutting off its web-hosting services, the company filed a separate lawsuit against Amazon and its web services unit in a Washington state court, according to court documents from late Tuesday.
The Parler website and apps went dark in January as many service providers pulled back support, accusing it of failing to police violent content. Google removed the application from its Play Store and Apple from the App Store.
The new lawsuit filed by Parler, which was first reported by NPR, accused Amazon of defamation and breach of contract.
Amazon has said that Parler ignored repeated warnings to effectively moderate the growth of violent content on its website… Parler, however, said there was a lack of evidence that it had a role in inciting the pro-Trump riots in U.S. Capitol and argued that it was unfair to deprive millions of law-abiding Americans a platform for free speech.
MacDailyNews Note: Parler’s Community Guidelines state, “Our goal is to provide all community members with a welcoming, nonpartisan Public Square. While the First Amendment does not apply to private companies such as Parler, our mission is to create a social platform in the spirit of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
We prefer that removing users or user-provided content be kept to the absolute minimum. We prefer to leave decisions about what is seen and who is heard to each individual. In no case will Parler decide what will content be removed or filtered, or whose account will be removed, on the basis of the opinion expressed within the content at issue. Parler’s policies are, to use a well-known concept in First Amendment law, viewpoint-neutral.”
Read more here.
3 Comments
Parler deserves to win this case.
Forbes reviewed data from the Program on Extremism at the George Washington University, which has collated a list of more than 200 charging documents filed in relation to the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol. In total, the charging documents refer to 223 individuals in the incident investigation. Of those documents, 73 reference Facebook.
That’s far more references than other social networks.
YouTube was the second most-referenced on 24. Instagram, a Facebook-owned company, was next on 20. Parler, the app that pledged protection for free speech rights, was mentioned in just eight (8).
Facebook was not banned by “Big Tech” even though the company was responsible for 93 incidents, 12X those on Parler.
Parler was censored by Big Tech which looks for any excuse to stifle ideas with which they do not agree such as trade deals that benefit America, low taxes, de-regulation, strong borders, merit-based immigration, smaller federal government, personal freedom, strong law enforcement, Second Amendment rights, strong military, good jobs, strong families, and safe communities.
Details aka facts are passe in today’s world, especially online
As a company the First Amendment does not apply. As the provider of a service, Amazon, Google and Apple are well with their legal rights to discourage, warn and then remove users who reflect poorly upon their image by using their portal. Imagine having a billion dollar investment in employees, equipment and image go down because your name becomes synonymous with hate speech!
The difficulty begins when you mix your “Low taxes, de-regulation ($17,000 power bills, anyone?), strong borders, merit-based immigration, smaller federal government, personal freedom, strong law enforcement, Second Amendment rights, strong military, good jobs, strong families, and safe communities” with lets take over the government, hang our duly elected representatives and kill police.
BTW, First Amendment keeps other bad things from happening, like yelling fire in a crowded theatre.
Enough about rights, and lets start uniting, not inciting.