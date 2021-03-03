Apple TV+ ‘Wolfwalkers’ and ‘Stillwater’ rack up multiple Annie Awards noms

Apple TV+’s “Wolfwalkers” and “Stillwater” have been nominated for Annie Awards by ASIFA-Hollywood. The awards honor standouts in the field of animation.

Best Indie Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS): In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Best TV/Media – Preschool

• Stillwater, Episode: The Impossible Dream / Stuck in the Rain (Apple / Gaumont / Scholastic): Based on the Scholastic book series “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges – meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it. “Stillwater” is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Best FX for Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS)

Best Character Animation – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, Emmanuel Asquier-Brassart)

Best Character Design – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, Federico Pirovano)

Best Direction – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart)

Best Music – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, Bruno Coulais, Kíla -)

Best Production Design – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore)

Best Storyboarding – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, Guillaume Lorin)

Best Voice Acting – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre))

Best Writing – Feature

• Wolfwalkers (Apple / GKIDS, Will Collins)

See all of the Annie Awards nominees here.

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the Wolfwalkers and Stillwater nominees!