Apple celebrates Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

For Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, Apple is further amplifying female voices by bringing to the forefront untold stories, exclusive content, and curated collections across all of its services. Available beginning in March, these offerings celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of all women.

Customers can learn new skills from female creators with virtual Today at Apple sessions, join the Apple Fitness+ community for inspiring workouts on International Women’s Day, or listen to an all-new show on Apple Podcasts from ABC News, featuring never-before-released audio from former first lady Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson.

Here is a look at all of the experiences customers can enjoy in March and beyond.

Apple Watch

On March 8, Apple Watch users can participate in the International Women’s Day Activity Challenge and earn a limited-edition award by recording any workout of 20 minutes or more.

App Store

Apple celebrates women who challenge themselves to create new paths and ways of working, sharing their knowledge and experiences for others to follow in their footsteps. Customers can read about female developers in exclusive interviews, or browse the curated Apps Made by Women Collection. Additionally, the App Store will feature an App of the Day and Game of the Day from a woman creator during the month of March, and, with Apple Arcade, showcase a collection of games starring female characters.

Apple Music

Apple Music is highlighting women who are leaders in their field, breaking records, topping charts, and inspiring others through their work, advocacy, and influence within pop culture and beyond. Apple Music listeners can enjoy “Visionary Women,” curated playlists from artists and influencers from around the world. Apple Music will also showcase four original content short films, and Apple Music radio and Apple Music TV will feature female voices, stories, and musicianship for a full 24 hours, back to back, on March 8.

Apple Books

Apple Books offers country-specific collections that feature women’s voices and celebrate their contributions to every field. Customers can find a selection of biographies and memoirs that highlight trailblazers, along with collections that spotlight literary icons and exciting newcomers in fiction — including women working in multiple genres, from Romance to Science Fiction. Customers can also explore recommended great books and audiobooks that unearth stories of remarkable women during extraordinary times, share wisdom, and explore varied perspectives.

Apple Maps

Curated Guides, in collaboration with Altas Obscura, Complex, Michelin Guide, HER, and Street Art Cities, will be available on Apple Maps. Users can discover statues of remarkable women, restaurants from Michelin-starred female chefs, and rising stars from around the globe, must-visit businesses in Los Angeles, and street art by women artists in New York.

Apple Podcasts

Listeners can enjoy an expansive set of shows featuring female voices including 2020 Noble Prize for Chemistry winner Jennifer Doudna, Grammy-record-breaking artist Billie Eilish, and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. Also available for discovery is a collection of shows from women-founded podcast studios, including audiochuck, Lemonada Media, and Wonder Media Network, in addition to a special edition titled “The Power of Sisterhood,” which features shows that celebrate the roles women play in society, culture, and family, and the many ways women work together.

And notably on March 1, ABC News will launch a new podcast, In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson, about Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson. Told in her own words using never-before-released recordings from over 123 hours of her White House audio diaries, In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson presents surprising revelations about the former first lady’s ability to navigate the power, politics, and polarization of her era — narrated in colorful, insightful, and often humorous detail — to become President Lyndon B. Johnson’s closest advisor and political partner, and one of the most influential members of his administration.

Apple News

Readers can explore curated topic groups on Apple News that highlight diverse, inspiring figures from the past and present, lesser-known stories about women’s history, and the best journalism around key women’s issues. And, on International Women’s Day, readers can dive even deeper with a Spotlight collection of articles that celebrate contemporary leaders around the globe.

Apple TV App

The Apple TV app is highlighting showrunners, directors, stars, and crew members who are working both in front of and behind the camera. Customers can enjoy curated collections that celebrate iconic and emerging voices who bring women’s experiences to the forefront of their storytelling, spotlight the leading women of Apple TV+, and elevate remarkable shows, movies, and documentaries from international creators.

Apple Fitness+

Starting on International Women’s Day, Apple Fitness+ subscribers can enjoy a collection of 24 workouts featuring full playlists made up entirely of artists who are women, across High Intensity Interval Training, Rowing, Strength, Core, Treadmill, Cycling, Dance, Yoga, and Mindful Cooldown. Additionally, the Time to Walk episode released on March 8 features Korean-born writer Min Jin Lee, author of the New York Times bestseller “Pachinko.”

Research App

The Apple Women’s Health Study is a first-of-its-kind research study that aims to advance the understanding of menstrual cycles and how they relate to various health conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, infertility, and menopausal transition. The multiyear study is conducted in partnership with researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, and iPhone and Apple Watch users across the US participate through the Research app.

MacDailyNews Note: In partnership with design and art publisher It’s Nice That, Today at Apple is hosting three virtual sessions featuring illustrator and designer Sara Andreasson, photographer and filmmaker Camila Falquez, and documentary photographer and filmmaker Bethany Mollenkof. These artists will teach participants how to celebrate the women in their lives through virtual discussions and hands-on tutorials. Everyone is welcome to sign up at apple.co/new-world.