‘Masters of the Air’: Austin Butler and Callum Turner to star in ‘Band Of Brothers’ sequel for Apple TV+

The latest event series in the Band of Brothers saga, Masters of the Air is gaining some series momentum at Apple Studios as Elvis star Austin Butler and Callum Turner have been tapped to star in the new Apple TV+ miniseries. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone will produce.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

Based on the compelling book by Donald L. Miller, Masters of the Air follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. The series is written by Band of Brothers alumnus John Orloff and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Graham Yost, who are also co-executive producing. Produced by Apple Studios, Steven Spielberg will executive produce through Amblin Television, alongside executive producers Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian serve as co-executive producers. Alex Maggioni will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside Spielberg, Frank and Falvey. Butler will star as Major Gale Cleven, and Turner will star as Major John Egan. Masters of the Air is a follow-up to the producers’ Emmy-winning World War II HBO miniseries Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010), which they made for HBO.

MacDailyNews Take: This $200+ million “Masters of the Air” series will be an awards magnet for Apple TV+.

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

Apple has the money required to catch up and even surpass all competitors very quickly and they can accomplish it without buying a studio or even production companies. — MacDailyNews, April 3, 2018