10 games set to debut soon on Apple Arcade

Pretty much weekly, Apple’s impressive $4.99/month gaming service, Apple Arcade, releases new games and updates to titles. Subscribing gamers can play nearly 150 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade is a curated collection based on originality, quality, creativity, fun, and their appeal to players of all ages. Apple Arcade gives customers the freedom to try any game from its handpicked collection of titles that are all-you-can-play, ad-free, have no ad tracking or additional purchases, and respect user privacy.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

Even though there’s always something new to check out on the service, we’re still waiting on a handful of games teased at launch, including Fantasian, a game from Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and Proxi, from The Sims creator Will Wright. Here’s every game we’re still waiting to arrive on Apple Arcade. • The Artful Escape

• Cozy Grove

• Enter the Construct

• Fantasian

• Farm It!

• HitchHiker

• Proxi

• Sp!ng

• Ultimate Rivals: The Court

• Wonderbox

MacDailyNews Take: if you have an Apple One subscription, you already have Apple Arcade, so check it out if you haven’t done so — or done so lately!