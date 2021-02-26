Apple TV+ series ‘Truth Be Told’ filming shut down by protesters

A shoot at South L.A.’s Leimert Plaza Park for the second season of the Apple TV+ crime drama “Truth Be Told” was cut short Thursday when local protesters objected to the crew and cast’s presence.
Referred to as “community members,” by FilmLA, the protesters were primarily concerned with the plight of the homeless in the City of Angels and the announced presence of the Octavia Spencer starrer became the object of their ire. Specifically, the organized protesters objected to how filming was allowed to go on in areas like Leimert Plaza Park while the jurisdiction have been denied to those without a roof over their heads. Though the gates at Leimert Plaza Park are now open during the day, many parks have been locked up or greatly restricted by civic officials in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MacDailyNews Take: You know, because COVID-19 can only be transmitted in parks at night. (So sayeth the “logic” of California authoritarian-wannabes.)
With around ten “Truth Be Told” crew members on location, the FilmLA permitted shoot came to a halt around 3 PM as things got heated very quickly, I hear… LAPD were on the scene soon afterwards the situation began to escalate.
After today, it is highly unlikely that “Truth Be Told” will be returning to Leimert Plaza Park anytime soon, I hear. Other locations that meet the Nichelle Tramble Spellman created show’s needs are being secured it seems.
MacDailyNews Take: Sigh.
Growing up in the area we used to be able to head down to Leimert Park where there were shops, mostly black owned businesses, art stores, and a park that needed no fences or gates. During my “stupid as the average liberal phase,” I bought my first Che Guevara t-shirts and pan-African bumper stickers there. Great place to go see a play at night, hear poetry, everything you needed to impress a young lady.
Then da-boys started coming. Shootings became regular. Robberies. Rapes. Large traffic jams of cruisers on the weekends. Brawls, etc.
As is always the case, contrary to popular opinion, poverty followed the crime. Not the other way around. Not as bad now, though It still has higher violent crime and higher property crime than greater Los Angeles, which is saying a lot. I believe it is still a black enclave though the rest of the surrounding areas have turned Mexican. Memories.
