Still potential for Kia to partner with Apple

Online site Chosun Biz said on Friday that Apple and Hyundai’s Kia had signed a memorandum of understanding last year. The two companies agreed to pursue cooperation in eight sectors, including electric vehicles. The report said negotiations on electric vehicles had not been completely cancelled.

Reuters:

“Even if the negotiations on electric vehicles fail, there are many items that can be negotiated in other fields, so we are still optimistic about the possibility of partnership between the two sides,” Chosun cited an unnamed source familiar with negotiations between Hyundai and Apple as saying. Aside from electric vehicles, Kia and Apple are also discussing cooperation in “last mile” mobility, or transport to complete a final short distance to a destination after using another means of transportation, Chosun said. Analysts said the wording of Hyundai’s statement earlier this month, that it was not in discussions with Apple about developing “autonomous vehicles”, had left open possibilities of cooperation in other fields. “The media report on Kia-Apple cooperation does not negate Hyundai’s statement earlier this month, since the statement was limited to a certain item,” said Kevin Yoo, an analyst at eBEST Investment & Securities.

MacDailyNews Take: The saga continues. Sort of.